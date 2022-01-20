With the construction of Great Wolf Lodge underway, Town of Perryville officials are debating potential plans to increase the town’s water treatment capacity. Currently, the water treatment system meets a load of 350,000 gallons daily. When Great Wolf opens, an additional 150,000-180,000 gallons will be required every day.
George Patchell, Perryville town administrator, explains to town officials how the decision needs to be made for how and when to expand the water plant.
Perryville Mayor Matt Roath says the town is “between a rock and a hard place” on when and how to make more water.
PERRYVILLE — It could easily be described as “the chicken or the egg” scenario.
With Great Wolf Lodge 24% complete and a target opening date of June 2023, Perryville town officials are trying to figure out how to supply the additional 150,000 to 180,000 gallons the resort will need each day.
Perryville’s water treatment system runs 10 hours per day to meet its current daily demands of 350,000 gallons, but would have to go to 20 hours to be able to produce enough water for the largest waterpark in Great Wolf’s portfolio.
The other potential solution is for the town to purchase two more membrane trains and place them alongside the current pair. The additional membranes would carry a cost of $4.3 million. With that expansion, Perryville can also meet other development needs that are in the works.
Perryville’s water and wastewater superintendent, George Smith, told town officials in November that each membrane costs about $700,000 and has to be special ordered from Hungary. Once ordered, it takes more than six months for it to be built, shipped and delivered.
Back in 2017, Perryville witnessed the failure of both its membranes and brought in a portable unit from Canada to process water while the situation was repaired. Perryville earmarked $312,000 in July of that year to replace one failing membrane. Not long after, the second failed. Fortunately, the town was able to get a second one on order and both were installed in November about a week apart.
With the process just beginning to expand the town’s water treatment capacity, the mayor and commissioners debated Tuesday night on the timeline to order the new membranes.
“Forty weeks is what they’re saying now,” Commissioner Robert Taylor said of the wait time from order to delivery. “I think we should order them now.”
George Patchell, town administrator, said construction is still a year away, and completion 2 ½ years away, and he worried about the membranes.
“Is it even feasible to store these for a period of time,” he said. “There is some room at the wastewater treatment plant to store them but is there a way they need to be stored?”
As had been discussed previously, Perryville is planning to pay for the project with American Rescue Plan Act funds, which can be used for infrastructure projects.
“We’re between a rock and a hard place,” Roath said. “I can see this becoming much more expensive now.”
