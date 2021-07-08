PERRYVILLE — Perryville town officials are hoping that incoming American Rescue Act money from the State of Maryland will help with the cost of repairing part of the town’s wastewater treatment plant.
Robert Taylor, the Perryville Commissioner in charge of water and wastewater, reported at the Tuesday night town meeting that both treatment plants are in compliance with the Maryland Department of the Environment, but the wastewater plant now needs $60,000 in repairs. These repairs had originally been scheduled for the next budget year.
“There is an issue at the wastewater treatment plant with the SBR tanks,” Taylor said. SBR tanks, or sequencing batch reactors, are settlement tanks that separate solid and liquid from the process. The liquid is then sent to a decanter and put through treatment before it is returned to the water table.
“The tube on the top (of the SBR) is degrading,” Taylor said. “It will cost $12,000 to replace with parts and labor.”
However, Taylor noted that before that work can begin the tanks need to be cleaned.
“We had that budgeted for next year for $60,000,” Taylor said. “Maybe we can use (ARA) money?”
Debra Laubach, Perryville’s finance director, said her office has been notified that Maryland received its American Rescue Act money from the federal government on June 15 and would be disbursing that money to towns in the coming days. Counties and towns larger than 50,000 residents are paid directly by the federal government, Laubach noted.
“They have to disburse to counties within 30 days,” Laubach said of the direct deposit procedure, which is from expenses the town incurred during the pandemic.
Perryville is due to receive $3.7 million in funding over the next two years. As the town prepares to receive the influx of cash, Laubach is still looking for guidance on exactly how the funds can be spent locally.
“The IRS sent out a survey to get feedback on how the money can be spent,” Laubach told the mayor and commissioners.
The ARA funding comes with the stipulation that the money must be spent within four years, meaning that Perryville has until 2025 to spend its money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.