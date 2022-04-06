PERRYVILLE — A hit-and-run investigation on Interstate 95 near Perryville led to Maryland State Police troopers confiscating a loaded handgun, more than two pounds of suspect fentanyl, 10 pounds of suspect marijuana and other evidence, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators arrested one suspect, Trae R. Mason, 30, of Browns Mills, N.J.
The investigation leading to Mason’s arrest started at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, when MSP troopers were dispatched to the scene of a collision in the northbound lane of I-95, near the Millard Tydings Memorial Bridge, police said. Troopers spoke to alleged victim, who told investigators that a black Mercedes sedan struck his vehicle and then, instead of stopping, continued traveling northbound, police added.
Based on that information, an MSP trooper parked his vehicle on the shoulder of northbound I-95, a few miles north of the hit-and-run scene, and looked for an approaching Mercedes that matched the description, police reported.
At 6:33 p.m., about three minutes later, the surveilling trooper spotted a black Mercedes C250 with “fresh damage on the driver side rear panel,” and then stopped the car, which had North Carolina license plates, according to court records.
The trooper noticed an odor of suspect marijuana coming from inside the car while talking to Mason, who was the driver and sole occupant, police reported.
“Mason admitted to striking the victim’s vehicle but did not stop to exchange information because he did not think the victim wanted him to,” according to the charging document.
A second MSP trooper also smelled what he believed to be marijuana coming from Mason’s car, which, in concert with the hit-and-run incident, led to a probable-cause search of the Mercedes — in which investigators found and confiscated a loaded Century Armory 9mm handgun with one round in the chamber, along with suspect drugs, court records allege.
Investigators seized vacuum-sealed bags holding a combined weight of 4,723 grams of suspect marijuana, which translates to approximately 10.4 pounds, according to the charging document. There are about 453 grams in one pound.
In addition, investigators confiscated a vacuum-sealed bag containing 1,095 grams of suspect fentanyl, which equates to about 2.4 pounds, court records allege. Investigators also confiscated nearly a half-pound of suspect powder cocaine, which was inside a ziplock bag, and two bags containing more than three-quarters of an ounce of crack cocaine, according to the charging document.
Court records further allege that investigators confiscated $1,900 and one cell phone.
Mason, whom troopers arrested at the traffic-stop scene, is facing seven criminal charges, including possession of a firearm in the commission of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a controlled and dangerous substance with intent to distribute, court records show.
He remained in the Cecil County Detention on no bond Tuesday, four days after his bail review hearing, according to court records.
