PERRYVILLE — Commissioner Ray Ryan III announced Tuesday night that he is resigning his seat on the board effective immediately and relocating to South Carolina.
The announcement came at the conclusion of his remarks during the town meeting.
"This will be my final town meeting," he said.
Ryan said he and his wife are retiring and moving to Myrtle Beach, S.C. He had one year left on his term.
Ryan was elected to the Perryville Board of Commissioners in 2012. A lifelong resident of Perryville, he was also very active at the Community Fire Company of Perryville where he had been chief and was also a member of its board of directors.
Although he was leaving at a time when the town has a lot going on, Ryan felt that, for his family, it was the right time to move on, he said.
Those in the audience and from the town thanked Ryan for his service, including Howard Stevens, president of the homeowners association at Owens Landing.
"Because of Mr. Ryan we only had 18 families displaced," Stevens said.
Ryan was among the first firefighters on the scene that April 1, 2018, morning when fire erupted in the waterfront condominium community. Ryan took the lead in fighting the fire.
"Because of his diligence we didn't have 24 families lose their homes," Stevens said.
For his part, Ryan says he learned a lot as a town commissioner, which surprised him since he grew up in Perryville.
"I thought I knew it already," he said. "It was a great big learning experience."
While he would like to see Great Wolf Lodge and other projects in town come to fruition, Ryan said he has left nothing undone in his role as town commissioner.
"I was here to help my community," he said.
As for who would serve that remaining year, Ryan put out his own feelers for a candidate.
"I did talk to several people and none were interested," he said. "I will trust the mayor and commissioners to make that decision and keep it moving forward."
The mayor and commissioners will appoint a replacement to fulfill the remaining roughly nine months of Ryan's term, which will expire in May 2020.
