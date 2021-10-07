PERRYVILLE — A planned public hearing in Perryville was canceled just as it began, which would have cleared the way for selling $1.45 million on the bond market to fund upgrades to the town’s wastewater treatment plant.
Instead, Perryville announced Tuesday night that Maryland Department of the Environment has awarded enough money for the denitrification project to cover all but about $240,000.
“MDE increased the amount they will cover to 96.24%” Debra Laubach, finance director, told the mayor and commissioners.
Just after the town opened the public hearing Laubach stepped up to the lectern and asked that it be canceled. She explained that word of the increased funding came in too late to amend the required legal notice, which stated the intention to pursue the $1.45 million sale.
The total cost of the project is $4.9 million, which includes all the design, studies and engineering already completed. Laubach said much of the $375,493 for that was also covered by the state.
Perryville is required to control the amount of nitrates its wastewater system discharges into the Chesapeake Bay. It has consistently done so with its current system, which earns the town a share of Bay Restoration Funds each year. However with this new system it will greatly improve the removal process even as the town grows and adds more customers to its system.
Commissioner Robert Taylor, the board member overseeing water and sewer, was pleased with the funding offer.
“This is an incredible investment for our town especially with the state picking up almost 100%,” Taylor said.
According to Laubach, the balance left to Perryville is actually about $186,000.
“The difference between the $240,000 we are projecting and $185,823 per calculation is a buffer for change orders, etc.,” she said Wednesday.
