Perryville budget working around casino uncertainty

PERRYVILLE — The mayor and commissioners have already adjusted the current budget to reflect a loss of income from the COVID-19 closure of Hollywood Casino, with more changes likely to come as the pandemic rages on throughout the country and world.
Debra Laubach, finance director, called the budget presented Tuesday night “to be determined.”
“We don’t know what to expect,” Laubach said of the pandemic and its impact.
Moving forward, Perryville’s elected body is preparing to operate in the upcoming fiscal year with 25 percent less revenue. The town typically received $120,000 each month; its share of the revenue from the almost 10-year-old casino. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan closed all the casinos in March when he declared a state of emergency. Perryville has had to adjust its current budget to reflect the loss of revenue starting March 16.
Perryville’s current budget is $8,042,739. As drafted, the FY21 plan is $5,133,020, which is a 36% reduction. Laubach noted some of that reduction is completed projects no longer needing payment.
Perryville does, however, have several capital projects in the wings — including the town’s share of a Maryland State Highway Administration project to extend sidewalks along Route 222, leasing five police vehicles and two vehicles for public works, solar lighting and exercise equipment in the parks and an archaeological dig and interpretive signage at Rodgers Tavern.
The proposed Fiscal Year 2021 budget — to be voted on at the May 5 town meeting — holds the property tax rate steady at .3697 cents per $100 of assessed value. That’s slightly less than the constant yield, which was set by the Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation at .3698 cents per hundred.
Those who pay the bill in full upon receipt will get a 2% discount.
The Homestead Tax credit is 110% while the personal property tax rate remains 94 cents per $100.
Included in the budget is the possibility of as much as a 5% increase in pay for town employees, based on merit. Town officials have already redistributed some funds to make up the current loss of casino funds for two of its police officers.
“We took $20,000 from the community promotion out of the local impact budget and applied it to the officers,” Laubach said.
The police budget, which includes the Outreach Program, represents 31.1% of the budget. Perryville is also putting phase three of the municipal complex remains on hold. Phase one was the police headquarters and phase two is the Little League park known as Trego Field.
From the audience came a question about the planned $6.5 million expansion of the wastewater treatment plant. Denise Breder, town administrator, said most of those funds would be returned to the town.
“This will not happen until we get $5.1 million from one developer,” Breder said. Once the capacity is increased, Breder said the hook up fees new customers would pay will cover the rest.
Laubach said water and sewer rates will stay the same, at least for now.
“We had a rate study a few years ago that showed our rates were too low,” Laubach said. That set in place a three year rate increase, however she said it’s time for another study.
There are surpluses in the water and sewer enterprise funds; money that cannot be used for other purposes.
