PERRYVILLE — The mayor and commissioners had different opinions in a recent discussion on whether smoking should be banned on the town fishing pier.
Brought before the board was Resolution 2020-10, which would ban all lighted smoking materials on the town fishing pier at Perryville Community Park.
Commissioner Christina Aldridge was perturbed with how the issue came to the Perryville board.
“It’s ridiculous we are even discussing this from one single complaint,” Aldridge said, adding if it were to come to a vote she would be against such a move.
Mayor Robert Ashby, a smoker, agreed with Aldridge.
“Smokers have certain rights too,” Ashby said. At the same time he understood what Commissioners Michelle Linkey and Tim Snelling were saying about the pier being a small space and the dangers associated with second hand smoke.
“At the pier you can’t move away,” Linkey said. At the same time she said the decision could have an effect on the town’s liability insurance.
“This is to protect the kids,” Snelling said.
Noting that most other town property already bans smoking, Aldridge pointed out that the pier was the last hold out.
“That makes zero places on town property where people can smoke,” she said.
Perryville Community Park is 168 acres of waterfront property with playgrounds, sports fields, tennis and basketball, a kayak launch, picnic pavilions and walking trails along with the fishing pier.
“Is smoking allowed in the park?” Commissioner Michelle Linkey wondered. Rules for park use published on the town website do not even mention smoking. Prohibition of alcohol in the park is clearly stated, however.
Resolution 2020-10, if approved, would ban all lighted smoking materials including e-cigarettes on the fishing pier. At the town work session the resolution was discussed, but no action was taken nor was the resolution read into the record.
