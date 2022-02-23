PERRYVILLE — At a Perryville town meeting last week, Mayor Matt Roath presented an event to the Board of Town Commissioners that he is planning for Lower Ferry Park in June; an event that could bring up to four bands and as many as 2,000 people to the waterfront for an afternoon of music.
Called “Songs on the Susky,” Roath told the four town commissioners that he already has sponsors and at least one band lined up, as well as beginning to address issues such as security and parking for the event.
The commissioners – while in favor of events in the park along Roundhouse Drive – told Roath that the board should be part of the planning of such a large event, especially one that would require town staffing and funding.
“The goal is a relatively ambitious one,” Roath said of the June 18 festival that would be largely privately funded, although he did not divulge the identities of the sponsors.
“I have verbal commitments of $12,000 in sponsorships,” Roath said, adding he’ll need another $13,500. “We hope to raise $25,000 and support for the events committee.”
“That $13,500; where is it coming from?” asked Commissioner Robert Taylor. He was also concerned about the size of the event. “The goal is to double what we allow others to have.”
Anyone else who rents Lower Ferry Park cannot currently have more than 1,000 people in attendance.
“I think 2,000 people could be a bit much for that area,” said Commissioner Michelle Linkey. “The idea is a very good thing but 2,000 is a lot of people and June is close.”
She added that four or five food trucks also would not be enough, not to mention parking.
Commissioner Christina Aldridge said concerns also include liability insurance and permission from the board to obtain an event liquor license from the Cecil County Board of License Commissioners.
Roath said the plan is to have Perryville’s Department of Public Works and Police Department on duty for what he described as “a town facilitated event” but added he was looking into possibly hiring a private security company so town police could focus on enforcement.
George Patchell, Perryville town administrator, said town employees that work events such as The Lower Ferry Festival and Boo Bash get paid time-and-a-half; considering it overtime.
“It’s an ambitious idea that could be a good event,” Taylor said. “But it’s going to require significant resources. This should have been brought to us ahead of time.”
Taylor told Roath that the event was presented to the elected body “as a fait accompli.”
“You have a tendency to think you can tell this board what’s going to happen,” he said, speaking to Roath.
Aldridge noted the event was not in a PowerPoint presentation developed by Amanda Paoletti in the Planning & Zoning department, which would have outlined a year’s worth of events in Perryville.
“You hijacked the damn meeting and took it away from her,” Aldridge said.
When faced with the commissioner’s questions about the event and its planning, Roath remarked that the commissioners were informed and should be pleased with the event.
“For this board to sit here and give me so much push back ... baffles me,” he said.
“I think the questions are valid,” Linkey said. “We are not shooting it down. We are bringing up a lot of valid points.”
“We were not part of this,” Linkey added. Linkey, like the others on the board, said the concept was only introduced to them at the Feb. 15 work session.
“We need to work as a team,” said Commissioner Tim Snelling. “I’d like to see more of these events. That’s why (Lower Ferry Park) was made.”
Town events are approved by the commissioners, Taylor told Roath.
“The Events Committee’s job is not to give us events and we rubber stamp them,” Taylor said, adding that the board is the governing body of the town. He pointed to other events such as Tap Into the Tavern, the Susquehanna River Running Festival and the Christmas Parade, which were brought to the board months in advance and garnered support and approval.
“I am bringing this to you as a courtesy. To think we can come to you 12 months ahead is preposterous,” Roath said.
The mayor said Wednesday that he saw no PowerPoint presentation and that he requested the Jan. 25 morning meeting to discuss this event. He offered Charles Hicks, Community Development Coordinator, the floor at the start of the meeting.
“He deferred, said ‘this is your meeting Mr. Mayor’ and we went on to strictly discuss the concert concept,” Roath said via email. All department heads were represented.
Aldridge, who said she’s been part of the events committee since she moved to Perryville, could not be at the Jan. 25 meeting.
“But I sent an email to George Patchell, Amanda Paoletti, (Planning Director) Dianna Battaglia and Charles Hicks and shared my thoughts,” she said. “Instead the meeting solely revolved around the spring concert.”
Patchell said the meeting was basically a staff meeting with invitations sent to those residents in town who had expressed an interest in volunteering. Only two town residents were in attendance: Trevor Biggers, a career musician and a member of The Susquehanna Floods, and Carolyn Taylor, wife of Commissioner Taylor.
“We were all aware of the events committee meeting,” Linkey said. “But no minutes were sent out and other than hearsay I have not heard about this festival.”
“We can’t be at every meeting,” she said, adding, “Communication is key.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.