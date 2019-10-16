PERRYVILLE — The mayor and commissioners of Perryville passed an emergency ordinance Tuesday night to increase the water and sewer allocation for the Great Wolf Lodge project.
With the approval, it means the family style resort and indoor water park will spend $5,032,000 for the services, less a $1,128,000 discount the town has offered.
The original request was for 135,000 gallons per day of water and 115,000 gallons per day of sewer daily for the project, which is still in the permitting phase. Now the project is hooked up with 140,000 gpd of water and 120,000 gpd for sewer.
“It’s a reflection of our current occupancy levels,” said Bryson Heezen, director of development for Great Wolf Lodge.
Great Wolf Lodge announced its arrival in December to the property off Route 222 next to Hollywood Casino. The plan is to have 500 rooms, several restaurants, rock climbing, a ropes course, gift shops, an outdoor pool and other amenities.
Amy DiPietro, a principal with Morris & Ritchie Associates, Inc. said the architect and building team is in the process of assembling an estimate for the construction. She told the board that the civil drawings are a little ahead of schedule but the project has not reached the point that building permit application has begun.
“Preliminary stormwater management applications are in and forest conservation has been submitted,” DiPietro said. She added they are in the process of acquiring a small piece of land from Principio Iron Works to make changes to one of the parking lots.
“It’s surprising how that little piece of land is becoming a huge headache,” she said.
Perryville’s board also voted to approve the easement in a special session held following the work session.
Also, a company that specializes in resort pool design has been hired to create the outside pool for Great Wolf.
“We’re checking all the boxes now,” Heezen said. “We’re learning a lot on our Georgia plan and bringing it to Perryville.” The Atlanta, Ga. location is considered the prototype to follow according to company officials.
“We just opened in Arizona and we’re getting rave reviews,” Heezen said.
He thanked Perryville for its support as well as what has been received at the county and state level.
“We’re meeting with the county staff and going over this page by page,” Heezen said of the meetings to take place next week. There will also be meetings with Delmarva Power and Perryville, he added.
Great Wolf Lodge is expected to open in the summer of 2022.
