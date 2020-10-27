PERRYVILLE — In a special meeting the mayor and commissioners approved the adoption of a short stretch of road known as Chesapeake Overlook Parkway.
The .34 mile of road was owned by Principio Iron Works LP. By approving the deed of dedication the road becomes the property of the town.
Chesapeake Overlook Parkway is the road off of Route 222 at the Interstate 95 interchange that takes motorists toward Hollywood Casino as well as the Maryland State Police John F. Kennedy Highway barrack and the Maryland Department of Transportation office. It’s also the route to the future location of Great Wolf Lodge and other development expected from that entertainment venture.
“All the improvements and repairs have been done,” Dianna Battaglia, director of planning, told the board. “We’re getting a perfect road at this time.”
However she pointed out that once all the construction surrounding Great Wolf is complete Principio Iron Company LP will come back and pay for having the road repaved.
By receiving the road Perryville will take over all future maintenance including repairs, repaving and snow removal.
At the special meeting held last week to consider the deed of dedication Denise Breder, town administrator, said she was still waiting for the title report. The lack of the title report made some hesitate to approve the measure. However Mayor Robert Ashby assured the commissioners that they can adopt the road.
“You can approve it but I don’t have to sign it until we get the title,” Ashby said.
