PERRYVILLE — The safety of drivers on Route 222 at Franklin Street has again been brought to the attention of the mayor and commissioners.
William Huss told Perryville officials that something needs to be done about the well traveled area that he describes as “a death trap.”
“Well over 200 residents are in that area and it’s impossible to get out,” Huss said of the heavy traffic. His request to the Maryland State Highway Administration for a traffic light there was denied.
“The state said they can’t put one so close to 40 but they just put one up at Rogers Road,” Huss said, referring to the new traffic signal on Route 272 in North East that is a stone’s throw from the existing light at the entrance to North East Plaza Shopping Center.
Commissioners Michelle Linkey and Pete Reich also live in that Perryville subdivision that has just one road out onto Route 222.
“It’s not a good intersection,” Linkey said at the Tuesday night town meeting. “I almost got hit tonight head on.”
The State Highway Administration (SHA) re-striped the road last year after Reich and his daughter Julie proved to them that traffic on 222 heading toward Route 40 comes over the hill and into the turn lane too soon. However, Reich said vehicles — especially tractor trailers — continue to pull over ahead of the marked lanes, which limits the visibility of oncoming traffic or blocks drivers needing to turn left into the subdivision.
Reich proposed putting up a sign coming from the shopping center stating that left hand turns onto 222 were not allowed.
“We have no control over 222,” said Commissioner Bob Taylor of the state road. “Does the town have the ability to say, ‘No left turns out of Walgreens?’”
According to SHA spokesman Robert Rager, the answer is no. Rager said the town needs to request a study, which will take 90 days, after which the SHA would render its decision.
Denise Breder, Perryville town administrator, said Thursday the town is preparing a letter requesting assistance. Taylor suggested a copy of the letter also be sent to the governor’s office.
Over the years different boards have tried to come up with a solution, including exploring making another access road. That subdivision is hemmed in on three sides by railroad tracks and rocks, making Franklin Street the only way in and out.
“Why we allow a left hand turn out of the shopping center is beyond me,” Reich said.
“You can’t fix stupid,” Mayor Robert Ashby commented.
“But we can reduce it,” Taylor replied.
