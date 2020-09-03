PERRYVILLE — With the addition of almost 150 acres into its borders, town officials also had to create a zoning designation to define the Community Park of Perryville.
The board also moved to ban smoking on the fishing pier at the park.
Ordinance 2020-07 was approved Tuesday to add the Open Space Zoning District, bringing the number of zoning designations in Perryville to 12.
Dianna Battaglia, town planner, said Perryville needed the designation to define the park along the Chesapeake Bay.
“The purpose of the Open Space Zoning District is to preserve open areas of the Town as areas for active or passive outdoor recreation,” Battaglia said. “The 148.616 acres of the community park will be designated as OS.”
The mayor and commissioners also approved the annexation of the park, which had unknowingly been outside town limits. Denise Breder, town administrator, informed the board of the discovery in May. A $120,000 corporate boundary survey uncovered the error. To draw the park in Perryville had to shell out another $14,430.
“Moving forward that designation will be applied to other park lands,” Battaglia said.
That includes changing the zoning on Ice House and Lower Ferry parks, Rodgers Tavern and the Tot Lot to Open Space.
Meanwhile the board also approved, by a vote of 3-2, Resolution 2020-10, which forbids smoking on the fishing pier inside Perryville Community Park. Commissioner Christina Aldridge and Mayor Robert Ashby voted against the measure as promised at the August work session with Aldridge reiterating her disdain for a ban instituted by one complaint.
