EASTON — Adams Publishing Group's (APG) Regional President of APG Media of Chesapeake Jim Normandin announced today that B. Rae Perryman has been named Regional Editor of the company's Upper Shore division, effective immediately.
“On behalf of Adams Publishing Group, I enthusiastically announce Ms. Perryman has been named Regional Editor of APG Media of Chesapeake's Upper Shore division,” said Normandin. “B. Rae has an energy and passion to connect and build communities through exceptional journalism and a collaborative spirit, and has proven herself as a formidable editorial leader.”
Perryman has editorial, reporting and management experience in both daily and weekly newspapers, having previously served as Editor to the Baltimore region's Dundalk Eagle and The Avenue News and as Director of Special Projects for The Palladium-Times in Oswego, New York. She has written for national media outlets and recently won the 2018 award for Excellence in Feature Writing from the New York News Publishers Association for investigative work with a trio of tortured children.
Prior to working in newspapers, Perryman worked in policy and development in Washington, D.C. In addition to her prolific writing, she is an award-winning filmmaker and photographer, as well as a public speaker. She has authored a book, and is a graduate of Baylor University in her hometown of Waco, Texas.
Perryman has served on regional civic and business boards, and has served as a National Advocate for Heroes in Recovery and as a spokesmodel for the "I Am Not Anonymous" campaign. She has an expertise in new media and trauma-informed training as an advocate.
In her position, she will spearhead the editorial teams as Regional Editor for the historic Cecil Whig, The Newark Post, The Dundalk Eagle, The Avenue News and The Bargaineer. Perryman will also continue her work as content manager of several companywide special sections, including the upcoming "Big Book of Jobs."
“I am honored and excited to work with all of our Upper Shore teams, and to continue to implement APG's mission and vision to strengthen communities with quality publishing and media,” Perryman said. “There is an incredible amount of talent here, and I am confident we will continue to deliver trusted and relevant content. I feel blessed to serve and lead our associates to continued prosperity and new professional heights.”
