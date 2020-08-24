AVONDALE, PA. — Pennsylvania State Police is hoping the public can help identify the driver in a recent hit-and-run accident that killed a Nottingham, Pa. man.
Troopers from the Avondale barrack were called to the intersection of Pennsylvania Route 272 (West Christine Road) and Cemetery/Union Square Roads in West Nottingham township around 1:40 a.m. Aug 6 to a report of a pedestrian in the roadway. There they found Nicholas Sullins, 23, with serious injuries.
Sullins was transported to Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del. where he died a week later.
Investigators are studying footage from home and business surveillance cameras in the area to determine the sequence of events and to identify others involved.
"We are also asking residents in this area with Ring doorbells, Nests, or other home and property surveillance devices to review footage between the hours of 1:30AM and 1:45AM on August 6th, 2020," reads a statement from the Avondale barrack. "If you see something that you think may be insignificant, it could actually be of great impact to this investigation. Please contact the Pennsylvania State Police, Avondale Barracks, 610-268-2022, with that information."
