CONOWINGO - An investigation is continuing after a motorcyclist was killed Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on the Conowingo Dam, according to the Maryland State Police.
Investigators identified the victim as Joseph Branson Bittings, 57, of Pennsylvania. Bittings was pronounced dead at the crash scene on U.S. 1 (Conowingo Road) near the Route 222 (Susquehanna River Road) intersection, police reported.
Based on the preliminary investigation, Bittings was operating a motorcycle in the northbound lane of Conowingo Road on the Cecil County side of the dam at approximately 2 p.m. Sunday, when he purportedly failed to observe that traffic in front of him was stopped at a red light at the Susquehanna River Road intersection, police said.
At that point, police added, Bittings reportedly attempted to lay his motorcycle down on its side and, in the process, he was ejected from his motorcycle.
No one else was injured in the crash, police reported.
(As part of the official information released by the North East Barrack on Monday morning, an MSP representative erroneously reported that the motorcyclist was traveling in the southbound lane on the dam, heading toward Harford County, when the fatal crash occurred.)
An aerial photo released by the Maryland Department of Transportation, shortly after the fatal crash, shows what appears to be a traffic backup on the dam.
Bittings was the third person killed in traffic accidents on Cecil County roads during a four-day period, according to police and Cecil Whig archives.
The earlier fatal crash occurred on Wednesday at the intersection of East Pulaski Highway (Route 40) and Bakers Lane, near Delancy Road, east of Elkton. Investigators identified the victims as Thomas Finucan, 70, of Elkton; and Satish Prabhu, 58, of Columbus, N.J. Both men, who were the drivers of their respective vehicles and had no passengers, were pronounced dead at the scene, police noted.
Based on that preliminary investigation, Prabhu was driving a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander northbound on Bakers Lane at approximately 12:50 p.m. Wednesday when he made a left turn onto the westbound lane of East Pulaski Highway, after receiving a green-arrow traffic signal, according to police. (Baker's Lane, which is an access road to the Elkton Walmart Supercenter and other nearby businesses, is south of the East Pulaski Highway intersection.)
Police said that Finucan, meanwhile, was driving a Toyota Camry in the westbound lane of East Pulaski Highway, east of Baker's Lane, when he failed to stop for a red light at that intersection. At that point, police added, Finucan's Camry T-boned Prabhu's Outlander.
