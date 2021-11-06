BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. — A fugitive has been recaptured after a communication breakdown led to his release from the Cecil County Detention Center last week — before Pennsylvania authorities had arrived to take him into custody and extradite him, according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.
Police arrested the suspect, Albert Dunkowski, 54, of Middletown Township, Pa., in Buck County (Pa.) on Tuesday night, CCSO Lt. Michael Holmes, an agency spokesman, confirmed on Thursday.
The portion of Dunkowski’s on-the-lam backstory relating to Cecil County dates back to Oct. 21, when a CCSO deputy who is assigned to the U.S. Marshal Service Task Force arrested Dunkowski on Belle Hill Road near the Interstate 95 interchange off Route 279 and charged him with being a Pennsylvania fugitive from justice.
Pennsylvania authorities wanted Dunkowski and his wife, Christine Dunkowski, 47, because they purportedly fled that jurisdiction after each had been convicted — in absentia — of three counts of endangering the welfare of a child earlier in October, police said.
Although the presiding Bucks County (Pa.) judge revoked their bonds after the guilty verdicts, police added, the Dunkowskis already had left the area and were considered to be on the lam. (Authorities were able to locate and arrest Dunkowski’s wife before they were able to find him.)
On Oct. 22, one day after he was captured near Elkton, Dunkowski waived extradition back to Pennsylvania during a Cecil County District Court bail review hearing, according to CCSO Chief Deputy Gerald Widdoes.
What followed was a communication breakdown that resulted in Dunkowski’s unsupervised release from the county jail, Widdoes reported. (As one of its many functions, the CCSO oversees the CCDC operation.)
“Pennsylvania authorities were notified on Friday, Oct. 22, at 1:29 p.m. that the judge gave Pennsylvania until 5 p.m. on Monday Oct. 25, to pick up Mr. Dunkowski. Pennsylvania authorities asked for a 24-hour time extension, which was granted by a different (Cecil County) District Court judge on Monday October 25,” Widdoes outlined.
However, according to Widdoes, “The Cecil County Detention Center was never notified of that extension, and Dunkowski was released from custody Monday (Oct. 25) evening per the original commitment document.”
The release of Dunkowski, which turned out to be premature due to the communication breakdown, led to another manhunt, police said. It ended with Dunkowski’s arrest in Bucks County on Tuesday night, after he had been on the lam for eight days, police added.
In the core criminal case against them, the Dunkowskis were arrested and charged in 2019, after Bucks County law enforcement officers found them and four children – ages 5, 6, 9, and 13 – sleeping in a vehicle at the Woodbourne Train Station, according to police. The family had been living in that vehicle, as well as in the nearby woods, police reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.