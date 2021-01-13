ELKTON - An investigation is continuing after a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle over the weekend while walking along a highway near Elkton, according to the Maryland State Police.
Investigators identified the victim as Alician A. Melchor, 33, of Elkton.
MSP officials did not release her name until Tuesday night, two days after the fatal accident, because investigators reportedly had difficulty identifying the victim and because, once determining her identity, they had to locate and notify Melchor's next-of-kin.
Cecil County Department of Emergency Services paramedics pronounced Melchor dead at the accident scene in the 1200 block of West Pulaski Highway (Route 40), west of Elkton, police reported.
MSP troopers assigned to the North East Barrack responded to the accident scene shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday, after receiving a report regarding a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle, police said. Based on the preliminary investigation, police added, MSP troopers determined that a silver, eastbound Mercury with a Delaware license plate struck Melchor as she walked on or near that lane of Route 40. Melchor was struck a short distance west of Pine Hill Lane, diagonally across the highway from Good's Food Market.
The driver of the Mercury is the person or one of the people who reported the pedestrian-related collision to authorities, police noted. MSP officials had not released the name of Mercury driver, as of Wednesday, amid the ongoing investigation.
Emergency workers closed a portion of eastbound Route 40 for more than one hour after the traffic accident, allowing for first responders to work at the scene and then for an MSP Accident Reconstruction Team to conduct an on-scene investigation, police reported.
As of Wednesday, with the investigation continuing, no charges had been filed, according to police.
