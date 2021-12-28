NEWARK, Del. — A Cecil County man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while walking on a highway near Newark, Del., according to the Delaware State Police.
Investigators identified the victim as Hogan Smith, 35, of Chesapeake City. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred on Route 40 in the early-morning hours of Thursday.
A 2019 Jeep Cherokee driven by a 22-year-old Newark, Del., resident was traveling westbound on Route 40 in the right thru lane, east of Rosetree Lane, at approximately 12:45 a.m. Thursday, when the vehicle struck Smith — who was walking westbound on that highway “in the middle of the right turn lane,” police reported.
The driver had merged into the right turn lane to enter a development, when the pedestrian suddenly appeared in the path of the Jeep, police said. The operator attempted to maneuver around the pedestrian, but the front, left side of the vehicle struck the pedestrian from behind, police added.
Poor visibility of the pedestrian — who was walking on the travel portion of the road — contributed to the fatal accident, according to police.
“The 35-year-old pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and was not equipped with any lighting device to make himself visible in the roadway,” A DSP spokesperson outlined.
After impact, the Jeep traveled several feet off the road and went down an embankment, where it came to rest, police said. The driver did not suffer any injuries, police added.
The pedestrian came to rest in the middle of the right thru lane, after he was knocked forward by the westbound Jeep, police reported.
The fatal crash forced emergency workers to close the road for approximately 3 hours, allowing, in part, for the on-scene investigation, according to police.
