ELKTON — Elkton’s theater-goers may have to make a slight adjustment this weekend, as Showcase on Main’s production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” has been rescheduled to early June of next year.
Fans of Snoopy and the Peanuts gang, however, won’t be disappointed. The theater company’s stars will be out in full force on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 6 p.m. as the West Main Street theater troupe hosts “Peanuts Palooza.”
Not only will there be a short preview of the production, but the Peanuts characters will come to life as theater lovers eat and make crafts for charity.
Snoopy himself and the infamous Lucy will do crafts with kids and Charlie Brown will hold a bake sale. Linus and Sally will help attendees make blankets to donate to a good cause — the Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, Del.
There will also be a photo booth for families to enjoy, and the event will end brightly, with a glow-in-the-dark dance party!
The play was rescheduled after Showcase on Main owner Lee Lewis found out that one of his actors was injured.
“The cast member received a pretty bad concussion last week at his other job,” Lewis told the Whig. “He was advised by his doctors to take it easy. When he came to rehearsals this weekend, it was apparent that he wasn’t back at 100% so we all agreed that it was best for him and for the production to postpone it to a later date.”
Lewis said the injury did not occur while the cast member was at rehearsals for the show.
The show itself is made up of vignettes, so the preview of the production on Saturday won’t contain spoilers of what’s to come next summer.
“[The play is] an average day in the life of Charlie Brown, and it really is just that,” Lewis said. “[It’s] a day made up of little moments picked from all the days of Charlie Brown — from Valentine’s Day to baseball season.”
The play is typical of Charlie Brown, ranging in mood from “wild optimism to utter despair,” and intertwined with the lives of his friends. Lewis said the play ranges from “a bright, uncertain morning to a hopeful, starlit evening.”
In the play, all the Charles M. Schultz characters come alive, said Lewis — from Charlie Brown, Linus and Lucy, to Sally, Schroeder and Snoopy.
“The vignettes depicting them follow no real pattern, seeming almost as haphazard as their childish world,” he said.
Lewis encourages all families and Peanuts fans to come to the West Main Street location on Saturday evening.
“It will be a great night of fun for the whole family,” he exclaimed.
“Even though we won’t be able to do the full production this weekend, we definitely want to give folks a sneak peak at this wonderful, adorable show and we hope they get excited about it and want to come back in the early summer to experience the full production!”
Charlie Brown, Sally, Lucy, Linus and Snoopy will be there for photos and fun, he said.
And they will be teaching their signature dance moves to all who attend.
