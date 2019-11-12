PORT DEPOSIT — A Saturday morning fire that caused $10,000 in damages and inflicted minor injuries on a volunteer firefighter is still under investigation according to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
The firefighter, who was not identified, refused medical treatment at the scene of the 10:21 a.m. fire at 24 Peacock Lane in Port Deposit.
Victor Hamilton, owner of the 10-by-15-foot wooden shed, discovered the fire and made the call to 911. The shed and its contents was leveled by the fire, which volunteers from Water Witch Volunteer Fire Company extinguished in 20 minutes.
