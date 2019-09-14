NORTH EAST — Paws in the Park returned Saturday, bringing hundreds of people and dogs to North East Town Park in a fundraiser for House of Hope Animal Rescue.
In its 7th year, this Paws in the Park was the biggest its ever been according to founder Patti Clifton.
"I've never seen a walk this big," Clifton said moments before cutting the ceremonial pink ribbon. People paid to participate in the walk around the park, led by Renata, a dog that was rescued by the Elkton-based group several years ago.
"She was left for dead in a ditch in Texas," Clifton said. "She had every parasite and every tick."
Renata also went through reconstructive surgeries, surviving with numerous pins and screws.
"Now she's been adopted and is living a happy, healthy life," she said. Helping Renata on the parade route was her new family, Chuck, Sandra and Andrew Maney from Eldersburg, Md.
House of Hope Animal Rescue was founded in 2011 to take the dogs that others would say were beyond help.
"No dog is too old, too sick, too injured, too untrained, or too 'anything' for us to help; we rescue senior dogs, dogs that have been in car accidents, or shot, or burned, dogs that require hospice fostering due to terminal conditions, feral dogs that have never known human kindness, bonded pairs that need to be adopted together, just to name a few," the House of Hope website reads.
Clifton said she has 50 dogs in foster care currently.
"All these dogs are in people's homes so we'll know if they have issues," she said. "Then we can match them with the right family."
Paws in the Park also provided lots of information for pet parents including Saveway Compounding Pharmacy in Newark, which offers to make medicines for dogs in flavors they will like, Nature's Care and Wellness in Perryville with information on canine medical marijuana, Pardoned Paws Rescue, a group out of Earleville that also takes on last chance pets and Academy of Dog Training and Agility, also from Newark.
The academy offered quick lessons on site, but also had demonstrations to show what agility training can do for dogs and owners.
Jeff Kase said just about any dog can be successful in agility training, even his Bassett hounds, Frolic and Toby.
"They can be pretty damned agile if they want to be," Kase said. "And if they're not overweight."
