My golden retriever, Jersey, was excited to join PAWS for People a little over a year ago. Her first ventures were reading with children in libraries and at local school events.
I am a school counselor at an elementary school in Cecil County, Maryland. This past spring, there was a tragic car accident that left a local school grieving the loss of several young children. Jersey was honored to be part of the School Counseling Crisis team to provide grief therapy to children morning the loss of their dear classmates. It was incredibly moving to watch Jersey’s gentle spirit and smile comfort these students and staff. A classroom filled with distraught children soon turned to a circle of giggles as they rubbed her belly. The students loved how she smiled at them, put her nose or paw on their lap, and listened intently to their stories about their friend. Her unconditional love truly made a difference in their healing that day. It was this moment, that I realized Jersey’s true gift and this was a catalyst to promote the incredible benefits of Pet Therapy in schools.
In May, Lynne Robinson, Jennifer Bowman (who is a member of PAWS with Loki), and I met with our superintendent, Dr. Lawson, to advocate for our dogs to provide pet therapy in the workplace. With Lynne’s research and Dr. Lawson’s support, a proposal was drafted. After months of anticipation, we are thrilled to announce that the CCPS Board of Education passed a proposal to allow certified Therapy Animals in the Workplace.
This month, Jersey became the first Therapy Dog who is part of a school counseling program in Cecil County! I am beyond excited to share her love with children and truly make a difference in their lives.
- Amy Cook, PAWS Member
