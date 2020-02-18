NEWARK, Del. – It all started with a 4-year-old golden retriever named Boo Radley.
Lynne Robinson rescued the 112-pound reddish dog in 2003 after answering an ad in the Cecil Whig, and she quickly realized his gift for comforting people.
“He turned out to be kind and gentle. He was the kind of dog that would look you in the eyes and look into your soul,” Robinson said. “When people were feeling low, he raised them up. When people were nervous, he calmed them down.”
Robinson started visiting people in need to “share” Boo Radley with them. Two years later, the retired public school teacher founded the nonprofit PAWS for People with the goal of recruiting more volunteers to do similar pet therapy visits.
Fifteen years later, PAWS is a thriving organization that has nearly 600 therapy teams that visit 200 sites in Cecil and Harford counties, all over Delaware and in parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Most teams consist of dogs and their owners, but there are a few cats and bunnies, as well.
At hospitals and nursing homes, they cheer up patients who are sad or lonely. At schools and libraries, the dogs lend a judgment-free ear to kids who are learning how to read aloud. At “de-stress” events on college campuses, teams show-up en mass to provide a fun, calming distraction for students stressed out over exams.
PAWS volunteers also visit prisons, drug treatment centers, mental health facilities, corporations and other locations, with plans to start a program for comforting people at funerals. The organization also has the PAWS By Special Request initiative.
“Anybody can call us and ask us to visit a loved one,” Robinson explained.
Those interested in volunteering first go through certification testing to make sure the pets have the demeanor and obedience skills needed. Teams that pass that go through a two-day training session to learn the ins and outs of pet therapy. Through its PAWS University program, the organization also offers specialized training for specific types of therapy.
Once certified, teams commit to doing at least two visits per month, though many do more.
“Pet therapy is an elegantly simple way to provide therapy to people,” Robinson said. “Magic happens because of that animal-human bond.”
Aileen Murray and her dogs, Meisha and Lucy, have been visiting hospitals, assisted living facilities and schools since 2012. She read an article about PAWS and soon became a dedicated member of the organization.
“Once you’re in, you’re in. You get that magic,” Murray said. “You’re volunteering, but you’re getting back way more.”
She made it clear that the dogs run the show when they go on visits to hospitals or elsewhere.
“Meisha is very intuitive. She will say, ‘We’re going over here,’” Murray said. “They just know that person needs a visit.”
She recalled one visit to a hospital where nurses warned her that one elderly woman she was visiting wouldn’t talk to anyone. That all changed once Murray and Meisha walked in.
“As soon as she saw the dog, she says ‘She’s beautiful,” Murray recounted, adding that the nurses were shocked.
That feeling never stops being rewarding, Murray said.
“You just think you’ve made a breakthrough with that person,” she said.
She gets that same feeling when she visits schools to let kids read to her dogs. With each visit, the kids’ confidence builds.
“It’s great to see the progress they have,” Murray said.
Robinson told a similar story about a 90-year-old man with dementia who she works with. The man is typically withdrawn but opens up to the dog.
Another time, she was visiting a drug treatment center when she was approached by a burly man with tattoos and piercings.
“He picks up this puppy and he says, ‘Oh, you’re such a good dog,’” Robinson recalled. “He said it’s the only time he can show his feelings.”
Robinson ran PAWS out of her home in Glen Farms near Elkton until 2016, when the organization moved into its own headquarters at 703 Dawson Drive near Newark, Del. PAWS, which celebrated its 15th anniversary with a party last week, has 11 employees, plus Robinson as an unpaid executive director.
The organization is supported mostly by fundraising events and individual donations. In addition, volunteers pay dues, and sites that receive visits pay a fee to help sustain the program.
Robinson said the organization plans to keep to its current geographical “pawprint” but believes there is still room to expand within those areas, finding more sites to visit and developing different programs. PAWS doesn’t approach possible sites but instead invites hospitals, schools, etc. to contact the organization to see if they are a good fit.
Clarice Ritchie, director of events and operations for PAWS, noted that pet therapy is becoming much more accepted. For instance, hospitals that once told volunteers to steer clear of their emergency rooms, are now urging volunteers to come into the E.R. to help comfort patients and trauma teams.
“It’s an amazing organization,” said Ritchie, who has worked for PAWS for five years. “Our volunteers and our pets are unlike any I’ve worked with. They’re so compassionate, and watching their impact has been joy.”
