RISING SUN — Advanced Pavement Group has started work on repaving three roads in town at a cost of $291,532.
Rising Sun passed a resolution recently to enter into a loan with Howard Bank for the project to repave Louise Court, Dawn Drive and Walnut Street from East Main to Meadow Valley Drive.
Resolution 2019-14 also provides payment to KCI Engineering to oversee the project, with that cost not to exceed $50,000. KCI was hired by Rising Sun to survey all town maintained thoroughfares and present a list to the mayor and commissioners ranking each by how badly the need is for repaving. Residents of Valley View Village, a townhouse community off East Main Street, have been asking the town to fix Louise Court for several years, reporting its poor condition.
Work began Wednesday at Dawn Drive. A crew was digging next to the existing sidewalk on the short stretch of road to make the walks wider.
Broken down, Advanced Pavement Group bid their cost at $210,552 to fix Louise Court and Dawn Drive, and $80,980 for Walnut Street. If there are any funds left over the town will get other work accomplished.
Rising Sun secured a 10-year loan with Howard Bank to cover the cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.