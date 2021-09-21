PERRYVILLE — Cecil County Councilman George Patchell has submitted his resignation from the county office to take the town administrator post in his home town, Mayor Matt Roath said Tuesday.
“George has been very up front about his passion and interest in Perryville,” Roath said. A resident of the town, Patchell will take the office that had been held by Denise Breder on Oct. 18. Breder was a town employee for 22 years, serving 15 of those as town administrator.
Roath called this “a big jump” for Patchell.
“He loves the YMCA and being on the (county) board ... but when it comes down to the town’s evolution he was looking for a new challenge,” Roath said.
A search committee waded through as many as 72 resumes for the job, dwindling the pile down to 24 for closer inspection.
“They offered interviews to 8 people and then three were introduced to the actual board,” the mayor said.
In the end the choice of Patchell was a consensus.
“In George Patchell Perryville has found an administrator with deep ties to the community, a history of service to Cecil County and a long and effective career as an organizational leader,” said Commissioner Robert Taylor. “I look forward to working with him.”
Commissioner Michelle Linkey agreed, calling Patchell “an excellent addition to the town staff.”
Roath noted he and Patchell have a history that began 20 years ago when Roath was a YMCA camp counselor.
“We have a very good working relationship,” he said, describing them as “kindred spirits.”
With Great Wolf Lodge now under construction and all the activity and attention it is drawing to Perryville, Roath said having Patchell on board as town administrator will be helpful.
“This is a really important and exciting time for all of us,” the mayor said.
According to the charter the Cecil County Republican Central Committee will vet candidates, since Patchell is a member of the GOP representing District 4, and bring a name to the county executive for approval.
