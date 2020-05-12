Passive park the goal for 59 acre parcel donated to North East

NORTH EAST — The donation of a 59 acre parcel of land to the Town of North East back in February could someday turn into a showcase of the many natural wonders available right here in Cecil County.
On February 26, N.E. LLC donated 59.05 acres of waterfront land along North East Creek and North East River to the Town of North East. The property is east of North East Isles, and west of downtown North East.
According to Town Manager Melissa Cook-MacKenzie, the town wants to use the property to showcase the beauty around the town of North East. She said the property includes an important natural habitat for a wide variety of wildlife including bird watching activities.
The town’s plan is to seek grant funds in order to hire a consultant to design a master plan for the area that would include walking trails and possible locations to fish and kayak. She noted that the proposed park would not be like North East Community Park, but would focus more on the natural features already in existence at the location.
Recently, the town has created a grant writer position, but Cook-Mackenzie said that position would not be funded until the 2021-2022 budget cycle begins in July. At that point, the town hopes to bring someone on to not only work on grant applications for the park project, but also to work on other grant applications for the town.
Cook-Mackenzie said that acquisition of the property also comports with another goal the town has, namely to link North East Isles to downtown. She said the 59 acre parcel complements a 30 acre environmental area that was created through North East Isles and therefore gives the town nearly 90 acres of unspoiled woodlands to be enjoyed by future generations.
“When the property became available we were very grateful we received it,” Cook-Mackenzie said. “It is a very worthy piece of property for what we would like to do.”
Cook-Mackenzie said that once the town is able to obtain funding to hire a consultant to provide plans, the project would be put out for bid and the selected consultant would work with the town board and North East residents on a plan that would benefit the entire community. She said the town was also considering public workshops where citizens could provide their input on the project.
N.E. LLC. Owner Frank Timlin, said in a press release, “I am happy we could do this for the people of the Town of North East. Maryland doesn’t have enough recreational waterfront access available to the public and I firmly believe that all citizens ought to have access, not just the few fortunate waterfront landowners.”
In his release, Timlin thanked North East Mayor Robert McKnight and Hudson Benson, owner of the Port House Grill in North East for their efforts on the project.
In a letter to Timlin dated March 3, McKnight thanked Timlin for the donation of the property and stated the following: “The Town welcomes the opportunity to improve the quality of life for the citizens of the Town of North East by the expansion of an active and/or passive recreation area for the enjoyment of the citizens of the Town.”
According to a recent appraisal obtained in March by the town, the fair market value of the property as of the date the property was transferred is $1,858,000, according to appraiser George W. Lutz III.
Benson, who said he is very interested in additional public waterfront areas in North East, acted as a go-between of sorts between Timlin and the town in order to make the project a reality.
Benson said his vision, which is similar to the goals the town has, would be a passive recreation park with paths through the property and activities like bird watching, fishing and kayaking available to those in the community.
Several years ago, Benson’s son presented a Powerpoint presentation on all of the possibilities the property held to be a passive park and that presentation began the discussion about how the property could be used as a park facility.
