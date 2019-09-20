ELKTON — Don Harmer, a local businessman and advocate for county parks, filed late Friday afternoon for the council District 5 seat, setting up a primary battle with incumbent Jackie Gregory.
Harmer, 60, has served on the Cecil County Board of Parks and Recreation for at least nine years and is a partner with Weaver's Discount Liquors in Elkton for 26 years.
He was born and raised in Cecil County, and only left for his college education at University of Maryland at College Park in the 1980s.
Harmer has shown himself as an advocate for county parks and recreation in the past, testifying on their of the expansion of Calvert Regional Park in past budget sessions. He also served as a coach in Cecil Soccer's youth league for years, as well as the director of travel and coaching for the Cecil Soccer club. In the past, he also worked as an assistant athletic director at the Tome School.
Harmer has been active in the county government process, as a former member of the citizen advisory committee on concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in 2017 and a current member of the Planning Commission.
The Cecil Whig will have more in-depth coverage on this story in the future editions.
