NORTH EAST — Parents and Cecil County Public Schools are responding the day following an incident at Bay View Elementary School in North East where a four-year-old child brought suspicious baggies to school and other students came into contact with them.
In an interview Wednesday afternoon with the Cecil Whig, Nicole Cameron, the parent of a five-year-old child who came into contact with the baggies, said she felt "scared, frustrated" and "overwhelmed" after learning how the school handled the incident.
A mother's frustration
Cameron told the Whig she received a phone call at 2:17 p.m. on Tuesday from BVES principal Anthony Petinga.
"He read off a statement," she said. According to Cameron, the statement said that during the lunch period, some children had been exposed to "baggies indicative of drug paraphernalia." Cameron said that she was told her five-year-old son was "taken to the school nurse and washed up."
"We found out that was hand sanitizer," she said. "And he was sent back to class."
Cameron said her son takes lunch at 11:30 a.m. and she did not get the call until 2:17 p.m.
"Me and the other parents' biggest problem with this is how it was handled," she said. Cameron said she comes from a family of law enforcement officers and has experience as a first responder herself.
"I know what protocols needed to be done," she told the Whig on Wednesday afternoon. "It’s very scary that they’re not."
Cameron said she was frustrated with the school's assumption that her child was safe. "They don’t know what happened in between the time the kids were playing with the little baggies and the school resource officer got them."
On Tuesday, Cameron said she immediately called her husband and they decided to pick up her son from school. She signed him out at 3:06 p.m.
"His teacher had to bring him down to me," she said. The teacher told Cameron that her son "had been falling asleep in class and admits to me that this is not normal behavior" for him.
Cameron said she took her son "directly to the hospital," where he vomited and was immediately admitted to the emergency department.
Police search school, home
CCSO school resource deputies responded to BVES at approximately 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, after school administrators reported that a pre-kindergarten-aged student had brought questionable baggies into the school, reported Lt. Michael Holmes, an agency spokesman.
"The child brought in a cloth bag containing numerous empty blue wax paper baggies. Deputies recognized the baggies as those that are used to package controlled dangerous substances. The baggies were examined and no suspected drugs or drug residue were observed during this time. The baggies were seized as evidence by the deputies," Holmes outlined.
In an update on Wednesday afternoon, Holmes told the Cecil Whig that investigators tested the seized wax baggies on Tuesday night for the presence of illegal drugs and that "the testing did not provide any positive results."
Holmes also reported Wednesday that a CCSO K-9 unit comprised of Sr. Deputy Michael Thomas and his specially trained scent dog, K9 Roscoe, responded to BVES at approximately 11 p.m. on Tuesday and scanned the entire school for illegal drugs.
"No drugs were detected during the scan of the school," Holmes said, explaining, "It was done as a precaution to ensure that no illegal drugs were in the school, before the students returned for class on Wednesday morning."
A BVES administrator was present when the K-9 unit conducted its scan of the school, Holmes noted.
Deputies and Cecil County Child Protective Services caseworkers spoke with the student who purportedly brought the baggies to school, Holmes told the Cecil Whig. Investigators also went to that student's residence and made contact with a parent and a guardian of that child, as part of their probe, he reported.
"Obviously, we are concerned with the child's living conditions, so we responded to the residence in question," Holmes said, adding, "Deputies conducted a search of the residence. No illegal drugs or packaging materials were located inside the residence."
Because of the ongoing investigation and because the incident involved children, Holmes was not at liberty to provide more details regarding the police interaction with the child and with his or her parent and guardian, he explained.
As of Wednesday afternoon, no arrests had been made, according to Holmes.
CCPS sends a letter
In an email letter sent to parents and guardians of BVES students on Wednesday afternoon, Kelly Keeton, a Cecil County Public Schools spokeswoman, provided additional details of the incident and of how it was handled.
"Yesterday at lunch, a four-year-old Bay View Elementary student showed a few classmates several empty plastic baggies," the letter begins, before echoing the information Holmes released concerning the investigation conducted by CCSO deputies and Child Protective services after school officials contacted the school resources officer upon discovering what had occurred.
After the incident had been discovered, the BVES school nurse got involved, according to the letter, which indicates, "As a precaution, the school nurse took the lead on making sure the students in the class washed their hands and that the lunch table was thoroughly cleaned."
School officials also notified parents and guardians of students in the same class as the 4-year-old pupil who brought the questionable baggies into the school, the letter shows.
"At that time, all parents of the students in this pre-kindergarten class were called by the school administration to alert them to the situation and explain the school's response. They were able to review footage on the school security camera and determine that only four to five students were directly involved. When it was confirmed that the items contained no trace of any substance, only the families of the students in the class were contacted," according to the letter.
The email letter sent by CCPS also addresses notices posted on Facebook by BVES parents and by residents in general.
One of those Facebook posts was made by Cameron.
The email letter sent by CCPS, however, maintains that school officials have received "confirmation that no child has tested positive for any exposure to drugs" and that, under protocol, they must be notified of student exposures to drugs.
"We are aware that is has been posted on social media that there was a student hospitalized for the ingestion of drugs related to this situation. While we are aware that two parents elected to take their students to Union Hospital to be examined following the situation, we have received confirmation that no child has tested positive for any exposure to drugs. In addition, at no time did CCPS, the Sheriff's Office, or the Department of Emergency Services receive any official notification from the hospital or any partnering agencies regarding any exposure, which would be typical practice if this was to occur," the letter explains.
"The school says they have received confirmation," Cameron told the Whig on Wednesday afternoon. "I signed no medical release forms, so where are they getting confirmation?"
That letter from CCPS was circulated several hours after the school system had issued this written statement: "We are appreciative of the swift response of the Sheriff's Office in determining that there were no drugs or residue on the baggies. We are thankful that our students were not exposed to any dangerous substance, and it is unsettling, to say the least, that even suspected paraphernalia ended up in school with some of our youngest students."
The investigation into the incident is continuing, according to Holmes.
'I'm not looking for this to happen again'
"The thought right now is that they let it get that far," said Cameron of the incident.
"How did a child end up in a lunch room with a Crown Royal bag? I feel so bad for that little boy. He has no idea."
Cameron said that she has met with the school principal and officers about how incidents like this could be prevented in the future.
"What changes are going to be made now? I hate that my son and other students have become a learning example, but I'm not looking for this to happen again," she said.
"I shouldn’t have to kiss my son goodbye in the morning and then know that he could or could not have been exposed to a deadly substance. I want the focus to be on protocols and procedures now. The parents should have been contacted immediately. We should have been met at the door by a police officer. I know the protocols for this. Poison control says to have an evaluation immediately. Why would they not do that with four-year-olds?"
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to cecildaily.com, as more details about this incident become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.