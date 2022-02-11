ELKTON — The owner of North East Chocolates, Christie McDevitt, is showcasing a unique exhibit at the Palette & the Page about the magical aspects of the familiar treat.
The exhibit, which opened as part of the Palette & the Page’s first Friday event on Feb. 4 focuses on chocolate’s use in healing, nutrition, and spirituality.
McDevitt argued that the Hershey brand, which helped popularize chocolate, diluted the food, reducing the understanding of the health benefits of chocolate. Dark Chocolate, for example, has been shown to possibly help improve circulation in several scientific studies.
“This is kind of a representation of the intersection of chocolate health benefits, and then it translates back around to sacred geometry, frequency healing, and things that are affected by chocolate,” McDevitt said.
McDevitt also emphasized the origin of chocolate in the rainforests of Latin America and the need to protect the natural habitat.
“In order to preserve our beloved treat we have to preserve it’s home as well,” McDevitt said.
McDevitt collaborated with fellow artist Torey Buckland, who created a variety of glass blown crystal balls and other objects. Magician Jobeth Bowers also attended the event, preforming candy themed magic tricks.
A new element of North East Chocolate that relates to many of the concepts McDevitt works within the exhibition is chocolate therapy. McDevitt is practicing Reiki, a form of Japanese energy healing, tarot, and dream analysis, using chocolate as a tool to get people to help express their emotions.
In 2018, the Palette & the Page hosted a similar gallery exhibit, featuring fairytales interpreted through chocolate.
The show also features an auction for a private chocolate tasting for two people. The tasting, which will be given to the top 3 bids, features small batch chocolates from Dandelion Chocolates, paired with wine or craft beer, and charcuterie. Bids must exceed $85.
McDevitt also created a unique Valentine’s Day truffle for the event, intended to increase passion, with cayenne pepper, squeezed blood orange juice, and ginger.
In conjunction with the presentation, Elk River Brewing Company released the Miss Wonka Chocolate Covered Strawberry Stout.
The exhibit will run at Palette & the Page until Feb. 25.
