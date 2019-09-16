RISING SUN — An investigation is continuing after three people — including the mayor of Oxford, Pa. — were injured in a two-vehicle crash near Rising Sun, according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.
Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman, confirmed that the person identified as the at-fault driver in the accident report — Lorraine D. Bell, 55 — is the same woman who is mayor of the Borough of Oxford, where she resides.
The OxGrove Democrats website indicates that Bell has been a third-grade teacher at Rising Sun Elementary School since 2001. The Cecil County Public Schools website also lists Bell as a teacher at that elementary school.
The traffic accident occurred in the 200 block of Stevens Road at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, when a 2008 Chrysler Sebring driven by Bell in the northbound lane inexplicably crossed the centerline and crashed into a southbound Jeep Cherokee driven by Melissa Maccari, 31, of North East, police reported.
Ambulance crews transported Maccari and her front-seat passenger, Bernice Fogle, 55, of Rising Sun, to area hospitals, according to Holmes, who noted that Fogle is Maccari's mother. Holmes described Fogle's injury as “serious but non-life-threatening.”
A 1-year-old girl, who was secured in a child safety seat in the back seat of that Jeep, was not injured, police reported.
An ambulance crew drove Bell to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where, in addition to receiving medical treatment, she was administered a blood kit to determine her blood-alcohol content, police reported.
That test was conducted because CCSO Cpl. Brian Shockey, lead investigator, detected an odor of alcohol coming from Bell at the crash scene, according to Holmes, who commented, “There is a suspicion that she was under the influence of alcohol.”
Holmes emphasized, however, that CCSO had not received those test results, as of Monday night, and that the investigation is ongoing.
Her win in the 2017 election gave Bell, a Democrat, the distinction of being the first woman to hold the mayoral position in the Borough of Oxford, which was incorporated in 1833, according to a profile on Bell on the OxGrove Democrats website. Bell's term runs from 2018 through 2021.
