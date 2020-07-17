Patrick Alan Ingham, son of Peter and Wendy Ingham of Oxford, Pa., has achieved Boy Scouting’s highest rank, that of Eagle Scout. In addition, Patrick earned Bronze and Gold Eagle Palms for completing 10 additional merit badges over the 21 required for the Eagle Rank.
Patrick, age 15, is a member of Scouts USA Troop 18 – West Grove, Pa., chartered by the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, also located in West Grove, PA. The troop is under the current leadership of Scoutmaster Peter Ingham, and formerly led by Scoutmaster Kenneth van Golen.
Patrick began his scouting career as a Tiger Cub with Pack 54 – West Grove and continued with the pack to achieve the highest award in Cub Scouts, the Arrow of Light. While at Pack 54, Patrick also earned the Religious Emblem for the United Methodist Church and the World Conservation Award.
As a member of Troop 18, Patrick has held many positions of leadership including Den Chief, Patrol Leader, Troop Guide, Troop Representative to the Order of the Arrow and Assistant Senior Patrol Leader. In June, he was voted to lead Troop 18 for the next scouting year as Senior Patrol Leader. He has earned 31 merit badges and the World Conservation Award. Patrick attended the National Youth Leadership Training program through the Chester County Council of the Boys Scouts of America. He was inducted into the Octoraro Lodge 22 of the Order of the Arrow, scouting’s honor society. He earned his Brotherhood Membership in the Order of the Arrow in 2018. He currently serves as a co-chair of the Brotherhood Committee for Octoraro 22.
Patrick has attended resident camps at Camp John H. Ware and Camp Horseshoe in the Chester County Council. He has also attended camps at Bashore Scout Reservation, Ockinikon Scout Reservation and Camp Seph Mack Scout Reservation. Patrick served as a Counselor in Training at Camp John H. Ware in 2019. He was to join the Camp John H. Ware staff this summer as a counselor and instructor in the Nature and STEM center, but camp was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Patrick’s plans to attend the Jam-Bo-Ri at the Blair Castle, Blair Atoll, Scotland this summer were also canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
For his Eagle Scout Service Project, Patrick and his volunteers painted a map of the United States, two hopscotch courts and two four-square courts on the playground area of the Avon Grove Charter School Early Learning Center. The project entailed over 180 hours of service between Patrick and more than 25 volunteers. Patrick chose this project because he is a past winner of the Avon Grove Charter School Geography Bee and he wanted to share his passion for geography with younger students.
Patrick will be a sophomore at the Avon Grove Charter School in the 2020-2021 school year. He is a member of the Oxford United Methodist Church. He reached his goal to become an Eagle Scout at a Board of Review on July 9, 2020. An Eagle Court of Honor is being planned in the fall.
