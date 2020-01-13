ELKTON - A tractor-trailer overturned Monday morning while coming off an Interstate 95 exit ramp near Elkton, and then toppled onto its side in the northbound lane of Route 279 (Elkton Road), forcing emergency workers to close a portion of that highway.
The traffic accident occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m., as the driver of the rig attempted to turn onto northbound Route 279 from the I-95 exit ramp. The rig, which has the name "Schneider" on the trailer section, came to rest on the driver's side of the truck.
Emergency radio dispatches indicate that the Cecil County Hazmat Team was summoned to the scene because of a fuel leak, but they do not reflect if anyone was injured in the crash.
Emergency workers have closed a portion of northbound Route 279 from the crash scene near the I-95 cloverleaf, a short distance south of the Delaware state line, and from Belle Hill Road, a short distance north of the overturned tractor-trailer. The closure caused a traffic backup in the northbound lane of that highway.
Official information regarding this crash was unavailable, as of late Monday morning. Maryland State Police troopers were on the scene, in addition to members of Singerly Volunteer Fire Co. of Elkton and other emergency workers.
Stay tuned to cecildaily.com, as more information about this traffic accident becomes available.
