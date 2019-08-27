PERRYVILLE — William Malesh, president of the Cecil County Board of Education, thanked the Perryville Police Department for its dedication to young people, during the ribbon cutting ceremony Monday for the Outreach Program.
"It is said it takes a village to raise a child," Malesh said in his remarks at the new location at 418 Elm St. "Your village is the kind: Perryville Police Department, the schools and business partners."
Malesh added his firsthand knowledge of the town police: "I know they are kind because I only got a warning."
Perryville Outreach moved from 550 Otsego St. to Elm Street at the end of July, leaving behind a converted single-family house with structural and functional issues. Now with some 1,800 square feet of space all on one floor, Mayor Robert Ashby said it was worth the $50,000 the town spent to get the former YMCA building ready.
"It was $15,000 just to get rid of the mold," Ashby noted.
Updated electric, paint and flooring were also needed before the students and staff of the free after-school program could move into the Dominic Cifaldo Center, named for the late town commissioner.
Danielle Hemling, director of the OP, called the ribbon cutting "a culmination of all the hard work we've done."
"We work so hard to fulfill the lives of these children," she said of the work done by herself and staff members Rachel Mangione and Devon Catts.
Hemling ran down the list of everyone who had a hand in the project, including Perryville's Department of Public Works and contractor Chris Thompson.
"Thank you to everyone who made this real for us ... for all the work for our new home," Hemling said.
Commissioner Pete Reich said this new location is something of which the town can be proud.
"It's decent, functional, I think it's a great facility," Reich said. "The kids can come here after school, get help with homework, have a meal."
Having lived in Perryville since he was in third grade, Reich wished the Outreach Program was around as he grew up.
"It would have been super for me," Reich said.
Ashby now looks forward to what is next for the program, which began in 2005.
"Danielle started with one kid. Now she's up top 30," Ashby said of the average daily attendance. "If she keeps this up we'll need a bigger building. And I hope it gets larger and better every year."
Malesh urged those members to hold on to the lessons learned.
"Remember the care and kindness, and share that with others as you grow," Malesh said. "America only works when we work together."
