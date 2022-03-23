EARLEVILLE — Nothing says Spring quite like a bright yellow flower.
On Saturday, under clear blue skies and amid warm temperatures, signs of that pleasant season of rebirth were abounding on an Earleville farm, southeast of Cecilton, where approximately 200 volunteers picked, packaged and arranged daffodils destined to cheer up elderly people and others in and around Cecil County.
Known as Operation Daffodil, it is an annual, one-day community work project that dates back more than 50 years and is steeped in kindness and tradition.
The overall goal is to harvest as many daffodils, which grow wild in a valley on the holly tree farm, as possible and use them in flower arrangements that are later gifted to strangers who might need some encouragement. Daffodils are perennials and, as for these particular ones, they bloom in widespread patches across approximately five acres of land.
More than 1,200 arrangements, including daffodil bouquets, were created and delivered to nursing homes and similar places during Saturday's community effort, according to Jen Haley, chairperson of the Cecilton Lions Club, which organizes Operation Daffodil in conjunction with the Galena Lions Club.
"It's always just a very joyful day, and you never get the same experience twice. I talked to some newcomers who came to volunteer. I also talked to some volunteers who are very seasoned in the event and welcomed them back," Haley commented, before pausing briefly and then summarizing, "It's all just really cool."
Among those seasoned volunteers on Saturday was Steve Simonson, a Cecilton resident who has been an Operation Daffodil helper for the past 22 years, not counting 2020 and 2021, which were nullified by the coronavirus pandemic. (It's noteworthy that, since the pandemic, Operation Daffodil arrangements can no longer be delivered to patients in hospitals.)
"It's just a great community effort," said Simonson, as he carried a box of daffodil arrangements from a table at the entrance of a barn to the bed of nearby pickup truck on Saturday morning.
In addition to scores of residents in general, local Boy Scouts and Girls Scouts members participate in the volunteer work necessary to produce the beautiful bulb arrangements, planners said. The effort also is known to involve multiple generations of families, they added.
"It is embedded in the southern Cecil County culture," said Enid Lum, who, while working alongside her 13-year-old daughter, Anna, on Saturday, listed other relatives who participate and have taken part over the years. "It is a family tradition."
John Upp told the Cecil Whig that Daffodil Day, as it informally came to be known, started long before his parents, the late John and Jackie Upp, bought the holly tree farm in the early 1970s. Upp, 52, and his brother, Andy, continue to work the holly tree farm, where the daffodils flourish.
"I think the first year they did it, way back when, they made six bouquets," Upp said. "Now we're close to 1,000 bouquets, maybe more."
(As it turned out, the 1,200 bouquets created on Saturday surpassed the previous record of 1,000, which was reached in 2019, according to Upp.)
Upp made his comments from atop a hay wagon flatbed, which he had been repetitiously using all morning, at that point, to shuttle the freshly-picked daffodils from the patches to a spot near the two barns, where volunteers gathered around several long tables inside the outbuildings and incorporated the bright yellow bulbs into beautiful flower arrangements.
The volunteers worked like a well-oiled machine. Some picked daffodils in the patches. Others carried cardboard trays of the freshly-picked daffodils to the waiting tractor-pulled wagon, which, in turn, hauled them from the valley to the two barns. Other volunteers then carried the daffodils to the outbuildings. Inside those two barns, other volunteers made the flower arrangements, which were then carried in trays by others to nearby pickup trucks that were used to make the deliveries.
If that sounds like a lot of work, it is. But according to the volunteers, it's all worth it.
"This will brighten up someone's day," summarized Earleville resident Jennifer West who, in her 12th year as an Operation Daffodil volunteer, worked in a patch, picking daffodils, on Saturday. "This will bring sunshine to the day."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.