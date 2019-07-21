ELKTON — Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Sunday afternoon.
Around 12:30 p.m., a silver Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on Elkton Road when it crashed into a silver Chevrolet Malibu at the intersection of Airport Road — an access road for the nearby W.L. Gore facilities. The front-seat passenger of the Chevrolet sustained serious injuries, and they were transported by ambulance to Christiana Hospital in Delaware.
The driver of the Chevrolet, the driver of the Nissan, and the three passengers in the Nissan all sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this crash, according to MSP. State police are also withholding the names of those involved in this crash pending notification of kin.
The Maryland State Highway Administration and MSP closed the right lane of Elkton Road after the crash. MSP crash reconstruction responded to the scene to assume the investigation.
MSP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the Maryland State Police North East Barrack at 410-996-7800. When calling in a tip, MSP ask witnesses to use the case number of #19MSP030526.
