PERRYVILLE — Police Chief Allen Miller watched as Mayor Robert Ashby swore in his newest police officer recently, but Officer Mike Reno is no rookie.
“He comes to us from Baltimore City,” Miller said. In fact, the chief isn’t sure Reno took any time off after his retirement, stepping from 25 years in urban crime fighting to the Perryville police force.
Reno learned about an opening in a chance conversation with Sgt. Bob Nitz.
“Then he came and talked to me. I showed him around our new police department,” Miller recalled. “He said, ‘When can I start?’”
At the same town meeting where Ashby administered the oath to Reno, Miller promoted his longest serving officer from Detective to Patrol Corporal.
“Dale’s got 13 years of experience with the Perryville police force,” Miller said of Patrol Corporal Dale Hoffman. “He served two other chiefs before me.”
Reno served in various divisions in Baltimore including missing persons, Regional Automobile Task Force, drug enforcement and is a certified fire investigator.
“He brings a lot of experience and knowledge to our department,” Miller said. While he plans to tap into those resources, Miller said he is not sticking Reno behind a desk.
“He said he wants to be on the road,” Miller said. “He’s focused and he’s excited about being in Perryville.”
