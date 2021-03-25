NOTTINGHAM, PA — Baltimore Pike was shut down for several hours Thursday morning while firefighters from Union, Rising Sun, West Grove and Cochranville fire departments, Pennsylvania State Police at Avondale barrack and Chester County Fire Marshals were on the scene of a fatal house fire.
The report of the fire came at 5:32 a.m. at a home in the 2000-block of Baltimore Pike.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated and police have not released the name of the person who died. There was no information from police on whether the person was found deceased at the scene or died later.
