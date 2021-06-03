RISING SUN — One person reportedly was killed Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash on a road near Rising Sun, according to police and emergency dispatches.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, more than eight hours after the traffic accident had occurred, Maryland State Police at the North East Barrack and the Public Information Office at the agency’s headquarters in Pikesville had not released any official information about the fatal crash — including details of how it happened and the identity of the victim.
The fatal crash occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Jacob Tome Highway (Route 276), a short distance north of the Hopewell Road T-intersection, and it reportedly involved a tractor-trailer and a car.
One person reportedly was trapped inside a vehicle after the collision, according to a Cecil County Fire Blog post, which also indicates that the victim was pronounced dead at the crash scene. The Cecil Whig observed a heavily-damaged white car near the southbound side of Route 276.
The fatal collision forced emergency workers to shut down a section of Route 276 to all traffic for more than three hours, allowing, in part, for an MSP Accident Reconstruction Team to conduct an on-scene investigation.
Stay tuned to cecildaily.com, as more information about this fatal traffic accident becomes available.
