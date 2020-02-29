RISING SUN - A Cecil County man died late Saturday afternoon from injuries he suffered earlier that day when the pickup truck he was driving veered off a Rising Sun-area highway and crashed into a tree in front of a house, according to the Maryland State Police.
Investigators identified James Shephard, 68, of Conowingo, as the victim.
Shephard died at Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where he and his lone passenger, Margaret Shephard, 67, had arrived in a MSP helicopter shortly after the single-vehicle crash, police said. As of Sunday night, police added, Margaret Shephard remained hospitalized for unspecified injuries that she suffered in the crash.
Police reported that James Shephard was driving a Ford F-350 eastbound in the 1100 block of Joseph Biggs Highway (Route 274), southeast of Rising Sun, at approximately 11:15 a.m. Saturday, when he inexplicably lost control of the pickup truck and it veered off the right side of the road.
The truck then crossed over a residential driveway, before crashing head-on into a tree in the front yard of a house, according to police.
Emergency radio dispatches indicated that the pair was trapped inside the truck after it rammed into the tree. Margaret Shephard was a front-seat passenger in the truck, police reported.
An MSP helicopter landed on the highway and then emergency workers wheeled the two patients from a nearby ambulance to the chopper. The helicopter crew flew the Shephards to Christiana Hospital, according to an MSP spokesman at the agency's North East Barrack. James Shephard died at the hospital later that day.
The crash forced emergency workers to close a portion of Joseph Biggs Highway for more than two hours.
The investigation is continuing. An Advanced Collision Investigator assigned to the North East Barrack is handling the investigation, police reported. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the North East Barrack at 410-996-7800 and reference case #20-MSP-008674.
