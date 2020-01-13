ELKTON — A tractor-trailer driver suffered injuries Monday when his rig overturned, while coming off an Interstate 95 exit ramp near Elkton, and then toppled onto its side in the northbound lane of Route 279 (Elkton Road), forcing emergency workers to close a portion of that highway, according to Maryland State Police.
The traffic accident occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m., as the driver of the International tractor-trailer attempted to turn onto northbound Route 279 from the northbound I-95 (109-B) exit ramp, police said. The rig, bearing the name “Schneider” on the trailer section, came to rest on the driver’s side of the truck, trapping the operator inside the cab.
An ambulance crew drove the driver, whom investigators identified only as a Michigan resident, to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, after he was extricated from the vehicle, police said. He was treated for what investigators described as “minor injuries,” police added.
The driver was hauling a “full load of paper products” at the time of the single-vehicle crash, police reported.
“He was traveling a little bit too fast and his load shifted and (the tractor-trailer) overturned,” an MSP spokesman told the Cecil Whig.
Cecil County Hazmat Team members were dispatched to the scene because of a fuel leak, police reported.
Emergency workers closed a portion of northbound Route 279 from the crash scene near the I-95 cloverleaf, a short distance south of the Delaware state line, and from Belle Hill Road, a short distance north of the overturned tractor-trailer. That portion of the highway was reopened a few hours later.
In addition to MSP troopers, Singerly Volunteer Fire Co. of Elkton members and other emergency workers were at the scene.
