PERRYVILLE — One person suffered what investigators are describing as “non-life-threatening” injuries in a chain-reaction crash involving six vehicles — counting three unoccupied automobiles that toppled off a car-carrier during the collision near Perryville, according to the Maryland State Police.
The domino-effect crash, which also involved a traveling passenger vehicle and a dump truck hauling what appeared to be sand — occurred at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Monday on westbound West Pulaski Highway (Route 40), near the Cedar Corner Road intersection, police reported.
Mangled vehicles that had fallen off the car carrier came to rest in a grassy area off the right shoulder of the westbound lane, along with the dump truck, which rolled onto its side and spilled some of its load, and the auto carrier.
An ambulance crew transported one person from the crash scene to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, police said, adding that others involved in the crash did not require medical treatment.
Early Wednesday afternoon, an MSP spokesman at the North East Barrack provided the Cecil Whig with general information about the chain-reaction collision, explaining that the final accident report is expected to be available soon.
In general terms, the three operated vehicles — the car carrier, the passenger vehicle and the dump truck — were traveling on westbound Route 40, when the driver in the lead vehicle slowed to make a right turn onto Cedar Corner Road, police reported.
At that point, the vehicle traveling directly behind it also slowed, police said. The driver of the vehicle traveling behind the two slowing vehicles, however, allegedly did not reduce speed and crashed into the rear of the vehicle directly ahead of it, knocking that struck vehicle into a guardrail, before ramming into the back of the turning vehicle, police added.
Three unoccupied automobiles fell off the struck car carrier, which veered off the highway and came to rest in a grassy area several yards west of the Cedar Corner Road intersection. The dump truck overturned and also came to rest in that area.
Stay tuned to cecildaily.com, as more details about this chain-reaction crash become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.