RISING SUN - Numerous investigators and law enforcement officers are at the scene of a reported double-shooting in which one person is dead and the other has been flown by helicopter to a regional hospital, according to police and emergency dispatches.
The incident occurred shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday at a residence in the 1100 block of Ridge Road, north of Rising Sun. Yellow crime scene tape cordoned off the property in this rural section of Cecil County. Several police and emergency vehicles lined the road and numerous officers were moving on and around the property.
Cecil County Sheriff's Office Lt. Michael Holmes, an agency spokesman, declined to release any details late Sunday afternoon, commenting only that "multiple people were shot" and that "police are on the scene and (the incident) is contained" to that property.
