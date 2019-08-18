NORTH EAST — Everything from peach ice cream sundaes to square dancing, pony rides and bluegrass was on the menu Saturday at the Hoedown and Hootenanny! to benefit Tailwinds Trotters 4-H.
Held at Fairwinds Farm and Stables off Route 272 near North East, it was an evening of fun for every age. For Daniel Heyn it was a return to the farm where he worked years ago. The North East man was back with his daughters, Sophia, 5 and Emma, 4.
"This is awesome," he said as the girls petted a unicorn and a goat. "The kids are having fun."
Joanne Dawson, owner of the farm who put together the 4-H fundraiser, said the square dancing is one of the event's new offerings. Dawson was so busy running the Hoedown and Hootenanny that she wasn't given the chance to try the engaging dance form.
"I've watched. Does that count?" she said.
Milburn Orchards in Elkton donated the peaches for the sundaes, while Your Personal Chef Catering in Rising Sun served barbecue and sides.
Visitors also had the chance to meet Barney, the local horse who appeared in "The Greatest Showman" with Hugh Jackman.
Alexis Holland and her mom, Susan Gullion, stumbled upon the event.
"We saw the signs on the road," said Gullion, from North East.
Holland was having a good time competing with her mom in the egg catch and the hay bale toss, even though her 3-foot toss paled in comparison to Steven Jochim, a U.S. Marine visiting from Kent, Wash.
"He threw 14.5 feet," said Mark Barczewski, the official "game warden" who was in charge of the farm-style fun. Barczewski kept the games moving with good natured taunting and encouraging.
"The game warden is funny," Gullion said.
OxJam was in concert in a grove of trees. Sitting in a wide circle a group of guitarists, banjo players, a fiddler and a bass fiddle player entertained. As the music played, Izabella Rueda, 8, lounged in a rope hammock, which was being rocked by her brother Isaias Rueda, 3.
Inside the reception hall Jacob Oswalt led a group through the steps and patterns of a square dance. Olexa Maxwell, 5, and her mother Britanie Miller joined in on the lessons, learning how to do-si-do and do a left hand chain.
"I call a couple of times a month," Oswalt explained, saying this event was unique because the participants changed frequently.
"I had people coming out all night," he said, adding typically he has the same dancers the entire evening.
Oswalt has been calling for four years, although he's been involved in square dancing since 1997.
"I'm trying to start my own club," he said. He uses Facebook to connect with interested square dancers.
As the Hoedown and Hootenanny! was drawing to a close, Dawson declared it a success.
"I think we've raised a lot of money for the 4-H," Dawson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.