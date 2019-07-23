ELKTON — Investigators are blaming a malfunctioning exhaust fan for triggering a blaze that resulted in approximately $20,000 in damage to a vacant Elkton-area house and caused one firefighter to suffer smoke inhalation, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
An alarm system inside the unoccupied house in the 500 block of Ricketts Mill Road alerted emergency dispatchers at 5:14 p.m. Monday, prompting about 25 firefighters from area volunteer fire companies to respond, fire officials said. Singerly Volunteer Fire Co. of Elkton served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials added.
Firefighters battled the blaze for about 20 minutes before bringing it under control, according to fire officials. One firefighter was treated and then released at an area hospital, after suffering smoke inhalation, fire officials reported.
The blaze caused an estimated $20,000 in structural damage to the one-story house and destroyed about $500 in contents, according to Emily Witty, a MOSFM public information officer. Witty identified the estate of Florence Mackey as the property owner.
Fire detectives determined that the blaze started inside a bathroom and concluded that a malfunctioning exhaust fan caused it, Witty said. The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental, she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.