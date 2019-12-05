ELKTON — Three unknown manufacturing companies have their eyes on Cecil County, either looking to expand their operations or to start their business in the enterprise zones here.
At least one of those prospects is high-tech manufacturing, while the others include “more traditional manufacturers,” Richard Starr, county Economic Development Coordinator said at the county’s Economic Development Commission meeting this week.
“These are skilled manufacturing jobs, not just the warehouse and distribution centers,” Starr told the Whig after the meeting. “There’s a potential for at least one of them to expand into a campus here.”
County officials declined to comment on the specific nature of the three prospects this week, saying it would undermine confidentiality with the companies.
While it’s unclear exactly where these prospects are shopping in the county, Starr did confirm that they are looking at multiple sites in Elkton’s enterprise zones. That program provides tax breaks for property investments and adding employees to new positions.
Cecil County’s enterprise zones helped attract some of the county’s business giants in the last several years, including W.L. Gore’s $1.3 million expansion in Elkton in 2013.
High-profile and recent uses of the zones include the Amazon and Medline in Principio Business Park and impending Great Wolf Lodge in Chesapeake Overlook.
In the meantime, the county Office of Economic Development is also turning its focus to smaller businesses in the county and empowering them to tap into the enterprise zone program and other state tax incentives to add jobs.
With the county pulling in the second-highest concentration of manufacturing jobs in Maryland, and seeing one of the lowest unemployment rates in the state at 3.4 percent last month, Starr said that his office is poised to continue the foundation with small businesses in as well.
“Everyone in Cecil County is hiring, and those people who are looking to create new jobs — we’re trying to get their paperwork in order with the state to get that ball rolling,” Starr said.
