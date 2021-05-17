ELKTON - A man remained jailed Monday after an officer went to an Elkton home in response to a burglar alarm and found him inside the house - triggering a foot chase that ended with the suspect's arrest, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Raheem B. Sanders, 30, of Wilmington, Del.
Elkton Police Department Officer Dale Smith responded to the residence in the 100 block of Hollingsworth Manor at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, because the burglar alarm for the home's front door had been activated, police said.
As the officer approached the house, police added, he looked through a kitchen window and saw a man - later identified as Sanders - walking inside the dwelling.
"Sanders opened the front door and started to exit the residence, as I approached the sidewalk in front of the house. I directed my flashlight towards the front door and, as I did, Sanders looked at me. I asked Sanders what's going on and he immediately took his right hand (and) grabbed for something in the front of his waistband . . . Sanders then quickly stepped back into the house and shut the door," Smith outlines in his written statement of probable cause.
Smith quickly took a "defense position" behind a nearby parked car after seeing Sanders reach for his waistband, because the officer believed that such a body movement was indicative of a "possible weapons check," court records show.
After hearing a noise coming from the back of the house, the officer went there to investigate and saw Sanders, who had slipped out the rear door, running away from the residence, police said. Sanders jumped a fence and ran through a neighbor's yard - ignoring commands to stop from Smith, who had identified himself as a law enforcement officer, police added.
Other EPD officers joined the foot chase, as Sanders ran through the woods, out of Hollingsworth Manor and across West Pulaski Highway (Route 40) to nearby Jeffers Street, where he was caught, police reported.
Smith and a fellow officer secured the victim's residence, which was unoccupied, and then looked for "any evidence that was tossed or dropped while (Sanders) was running," court records show.
When the resident arrived at the house, after officers had notified him of the burglary, he told investigators that he had not given permission to anyone to be inside his home while he was not there, police said. He also told investigators that he does not possess any guns, police added.
The resident gave officers permission to search the rest of his house, police reported.
Officers found two handguns on a living room couch near the back door, through which Sanders purportedly had exited before running from the scene, and seized them, according to charging documents.
They identified one of those weapons as a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber semi-automatic with one round in the chamber and eight more bullets in the magazine and the other, also made by Smith & Wesson, as a .38 Special revolver with two rounds in the cylinder, court records show.
Police reported that investigators also found a BB gun near the front door and numerous plastic baggies containing "white powder," which is not identified in charging documents, while searching the residence.
Investigators confiscated the guns and the baggies containing the white substance, according to court records, which further indicate, "All evidence collected will be forwarded to CID (Criminal Investigation Division) for fingerprints."
At the time of his alleged burglary, Sanders was wanted by EPD on an outstanding arrest warrant in an unrelated case, court records show.
Sanders is facing 13 criminal charges, including first-degree burglary, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony or crime of violence and two counts each of loaded handgun on person and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to court records.
Scheduled for a June 7 preliminary hearing, Sanders remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Monday afternoon, after his bail review hearing earlier that day, court records show.
