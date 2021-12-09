PERRYVILLE — The Northern Chesapeake Symphony Orchestra will host a holiday concert, showcasing holiday songs ranging from familiar popular standards, to classical music, on Dec. 10 at Perryville High School.
The orchestra is split into three different performing groups, a string quartet, a string orchestra, and a full orchestra. The 22 musicians vary in age from 14-74.
The night will feature 14 different songs, from the classic “The Christmas Song,” (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire) written by Mel Torme and popularized by singers like Nat King Cole, to "Quem Pastores Laudavere," a 14th century German carol, to songs by modern composers.
”We're going from the 14th century selection, the German carol, all the way through “A Glimpse of Winter” by Tyler Grant, who's in his early 20s,” Director Nelson Fritts Jr. said. “We're trying to give them the experience of performing a full range of repertoire.”
The orchestra was formed in 2019. Fritts, the former Fine Arts Coordinator at Cecil County Public Schools, helped start a strings education program at CCPS in the late 90’s and felt that students who had gone through the program should have a place to play after graduating.
“My vision was that this needed to culminate in a community group so players who started in elementary school and transitioned through middle and high school had a community group to play in," Fritts said.
The orchestra, intended to service Cecil, Harford and Kent Counties, along with bordering communities in Pennsylvania and Delaware, also provides a resource for other locals or people moving into the county who would like to work with other musicians. Harford County and Newark Delaware have similar community orchestras.
The group continued working together through the pandemic, even having rehearsals through zoom.
Auditions are not required to join the orchestra, instead the orchestra uses recommendations of previous teachers. Readers interested in joining the Northern Chesapeake Symphony Orchestra can go here https://www.cecilarts.org/ncso/.
The orchestra's holiday concert will begin at 7 p.m. at Perryville High School. Admission is free but donations are appreciated. The concert will follow the mask mandate of Cecil County Public Schools.
