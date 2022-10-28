NORTH EAST — Patricia DeGrave witnessed Maryland State Police Sgt. Michael Cox calmly and tirelessly speak with an armed man who wanted to kill himself last week at her apartment complex near North East.
At one point, the distraught man even placed the end of the shotgun barrel beneath his chin and kept it there for about 20 minutes, while asking Cox to turn his back or go behind a nearby wall so the 18-year MSP veteran wouldn't see the horrible way in which the man planned to commit suicide.
Cox politely told the man that he would not - and could not - leave him and then continued the consoling conversation, which ultimately convinced the despondent gunman to lay down his weapon. He then thanked Cox for talking him out of killing himself. The entire intervention performed by Cox lasted approximately 90 minutes.
Having watched and listened to the intense scene from an open window of her neighboring apartment, DeGrave was so impressed with how compassionately Cox diffused the potentially volatile situation that she made a Facebook post in which she asked if someone could identify the trooper.
The reason: DeGrave wanted to thank the trooper in person.
On Friday, after some arrangements made by MSP Det. Kelly Seefeldt, who was moved by the 22-year-old woman's social media post, DeGrave met Cox at the agency's North East Barrack.
"In my eyes, you are a hero," DeGrave told Cox when she met him in an MSP Barrack conference room, where she presented the sergeant with cookies and a bag containing gifts. "You were face to face with someone who was armed and you talked to him like a human being. I listened to the words you said to him, and they were amazing. What you did is beyond me, beyond amazing."
DeGrave referenced her Facebook post and commented, "I wanted the world outside of where I live to know what a hero he is."
But DeGrave believed her social media post fell short of aptly conveying the appreciation she feels for Cox, explaining to him, "I just wanted to meet you face to face and thank you in person. I don't believe cops are respected enough for what they do and how they save people. They probably don't get much appreciation on the daily, probably not too many shoutouts."
DeGrave then opined that Cox deserves a commendation for how he effectively handled last week's precarious situation.
Visibly grateful for DeGrave's goodwill effort, Cox responded, "I appreciate your kind words. I think this is fantastic. You coming here to thank me is award enough. I know it sounds corny, but that's how I feel. Thank you."
Cox and DeGrave, who was unaware that the Cecil Whig had been invited to attend, hugged at one point during their brief meeting.
DIFFUSING THE SITUATION
The sergeant provided some insight into the incident for DeGrave.
Although he is assigned to MSP's Special Investigations Unit, Cox, who was handling research at the barrack at approximately 5 p.m. on Oct. 21, responded to a domestic-disturbance call to lend a hand because some of the road patrol troopers were busy handling a significant traffic stop.
The man whom Cox aided was contemplating suicide after he had a heated dispute with his girlfriend, which resulted in law enforcement officers - with their agency-issued guns at the ready - arriving at the scene and setting up a perimeter around the identified apartment. To protect the identity of the man, the Cecil Whig is not specifying where the incident occurred.
With a rifle in his hands, Cox wound up at the rear of the second-floor apartment - standing on the grass, out in the open, looking up as he spoke with the suicidal man, who was seated on his unit's terrace.
"He was sitting in a chair with a shotgun lying across his lap when I started a conversation with him. He thought his whole world was collapsing on him. He had financial issues. He was having issues with his girlfriend. His driver's license was suspended. And he was intoxicated," Cox outlined.
Cox remained out in the open to present himself as vulnerable, although he was armed. "There was a cutout (apartment building wall) next to me, where I could take cover if things went sideways. I had a backup plan," said Cox, who estimates that he was standing 20 feet away from the armed man.
During the first 30 minutes or so, Cox counseled the man - letting him know that everyone goes through rough patches, that situations seem worse than they are and that things do get better. "I just told him I'm here to listen to you and I will help you with this," Cox said.
But then the man took the shotgun off his lap and placed the end of the barrel beneath his chin.
"He said, 'Mike, after this cigarette, I'm going to kill myself'," Cox recalled. "I told him, 'If you do that, I will have to live with that for the rest of my life. I will relive that every day'."
Those words impacted the man because then, according to Cox, he "kept trying to get me to turn my back or go around the corner of the apartment so I couldn't watch."
Cox stood firm, however.
"I told him, 'I'm not going to do that. I'm sticking with you'," remembered Cox, who frequently used the man's first name during their conversation and invited the man to do likewise when speaking to him.
After about 20 minutes, much to Cox' relief, the man placed the shotgun back on his lap. And approximately 40 minutes later, after Cox continued to speak soothingly to him, the man lost his desire to take his own life and regained his desire to live.
"He said, 'Thank you, Mr. Mike, for letting me sober up.' Then he placed his gun on the terrace floor," Cox recalled.
At that point, nearby troopers swiftly approached the man and detained him. Troopers then took him away for medical and psychological evaluations.
WONDERFUL WORDS
DeGrave was inside her nearby apartment with her husband and their two children - ages 8 months and 2 years - while that entire dramatic scene played out.
She could overhear Cox and the man talking through an open window in her apartment and she looked out to see periodically.
"I wasn't being nosey," DeGrave said, explaining that she and her husband had moved their children to the middle of their apartment - forgoing their approaching bedtime - and that she wanted to keep abreast of the unfolding situation in case they needed to do something to protect the youngsters.
(DeGrave said she was aware that several troopers - with guns drawn - were around her apartment building. Troopers had instructed her and her family to remain inside their apartment during the situation, DeGrave added.)
From inside her apartment, DeGrave listened and marveled at how Cox showed how much he cared while speaking with the suicidal man.
"He was standing out there in the open - he could have been shot. It was amazing how mellow he was when he was talking to him," DeGrave said.
As it turns out, according to DeGrave, the scene made her harken back to when she lived through some rough stretches of her own.
"He (Cox) was so amazing, so comforting. He told the man that people care about you. I wish I had heard those words from someone when I was going through my dark times as a child and teenager," DeGrave commented.
