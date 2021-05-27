NORTH EAST — In the middle of winter, members of the VFW Post 6027 in North East began going to homeless encampments in Cecil County, working with the FSB Initiative to distribute supplies to homeless veterans.
“It’s actually a little bit intimidating because you don’t know who’s back there, What’s going on.” said VFW Junior Vice Commander Ray Conger. “When you get to talk to somebody who is willing to accept help, it’s very rewarding.”
Now, Conger keeps bags created by the veteran focused non-profit FSB Initiative in his car so he can help any homeless person on the street. The supplies are seasonal, winter time bags have warm clothing, summer bags have lighter clothing, both have hygiene kits and snacks.
Conger said he hopes the Post can eventually distribute supplies to the homeless once a month.
FSB Initiative founder, veteran Chaz Kraynak, gave a presentation at the post in the beginning of 2020. When Conger was elected to a leadership position in May of that year, he worked with Post Commander Gene Daley to support Kraynak through fundraisers, before partnering with the FSB Initiative for direct outreach to the homeless by distributing supplies in homeless encampments.
Kraynak, a certified drug and alcohol counselor, said his organization helps people in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey and Delaware, by going directly to homeless veterans and giving them supplies while informing them about programs that could help them.
Kraynak said a large problem is a lack of knowledge among the homeless about what programs are available for veterans through the Veterans Affairs VA and non-profit groups. An important aspect of the work is networking with homeless communities. Kraynak said when he sees homeless people he’ll talk to them to find out where homeless veterans are living.
“The homeless community knows each other, they network, so there’s ways for us to find them,” said Kraynak.
Krayank was homeless and once struggled with addiction himself, but has now been sober for almost 20 years.
An important element of the group’s success is acknowledging that homeless camps are communities that need to be respected.
“When we’re going in, we announce ourselves, we don’t just sneak up on them,” said Conger. “We call out, we tell them what we’re there for, and assess their openness so that they have a chance to turn us away if they want to. We are showing them that we’re here to help and that we respect them as people.”
North East VFW Post member Tommy Lyons assists in the group’s efforts to help the homeless, and was once homeless himself, living in his car. After working with the Elkton Veterans Center, he participated in the Community Housing and Empowering Patriots (CHEP) transitional housing program. Lyons was deployed three times in combat zones in Iraq and Afghanistan maintaining aircraft. He served at Balad Air Base, nicknamed Mortaritaville, and experienced frequent mortar attacks.
When transitioning out of the military, Lyons struggled with anger issues and the cultural differences between the military and civilian life. In the military, he said conversations are often very direct and sharp, with effectiveness being the main goal, instead of the emotions of others.
“One of the things that it took me a long time to learn, but I’m really happy that I’ve learned and been able to adjust to society, is that we’re real people,” said Lyons. “People have feelings, people have emotions and it’s important to treat each other with respect and be cognizant of everything that’s going on with the people around us.”
He credited working with the VA to get his mental health where he needed it to be as one of the essential things he needed to be successful.
Lyons’ military experience helps create a connection with homeless veterans, as he understands the acronyms that are a constant presence in military conversations.
“It just instantly gives you a bond. There’s a trust that’s built, because they know that you both did the same thing in life when it came to being willing to sacrifice yourself for the American people,” said Lyons. “When you have that connection with somebody, that’s when you have a better opportunity to actually have effective communication, as opposed to just words going in one ear and out the other.”
John Clow, the Assistant Chief of Social Work for Community Integration Services for the Maryland VA, said homeless programs serve all VA health-care eligible veterans, with the exception of life-time sex offenders. The program operates on a housing first model, dedicated to getting veterans a roof over their heads as soon as possible.
The VA works with transitional housing programs, such as the Meeting Ground Cecil County Men’s Shelter, and CHEP. Perry Point has a 75 unit housing Veterans Village, where veterans receive vouchers from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, along with VA case management services.
Jessica Birkmire, the program director of the Men’s Shelter said there are six beds at the shelter reserved for veterans. Many services, such as mental health and substance abuse addiction, had to be done remotely through zoom or the phone during the pandemic.
The program is often successful in giving veterans the tools necessary to achieve long term housing. One veteran joined the program after being released from prison, and with the help of the shelter, moved into rental housing, and recently purchased a home.
“Everybody has the right to be treated as a human being who deserves another chance,” said Birkmire.
Conger said readers can support the VFW and FSB’s efforts through donating money or physical goods directly to the FSB or through the VFW. If people are interesting in assisting in homeless outreach or have information on where to find homeless veterans they can contact the VFW at (410) 287-7817 or at vfwpost6027@hotmail.com. Lyons said homeless veterans in need of assistance can also contact the VFW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.