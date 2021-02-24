NORTH EAST — Members of the Cecil County Memorial Post 6027 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars celebrated its 75th anniversary last week, culminating with a ceremony held Sunday at the post on Turkey Point Road.
Eugene Daley, post commander, was pleased with the ceremony, which included presentations from the town of North East, the Cecil County Council, and the Cecil County delegation from Annapolis but was sad that it could not be the big party that members wanted.
“It would have been huge, with twice as many people,” Daley said.
However it was no less festive with red, white and blue decorations abounding, shrimp cocktails, crab soups and personal service from the members of the Northern Chesapeake Cadet Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol.
“This was founded to assure our veterans are cared for,” Daley told his audience. Founded by 73 local World War II veterans in 1946 on land given by the town of North East, Post 6027 also cares for those in active duty as well as the community at large.
A veteran himself, Del. Mike Griffith thanked the VFW for giving men and women like him a new way to serve.
“Organizations like the VFW give us an opportunity to serve veterans and serve out community,” Griffith said.
Danielle Hornberger, county executive, told the audience that going to the VFW with her father — a Korean War veteran — is a cherished childhood memory.
“I always knew it was a place where he could find support and camaraderie among his fellow veterans,” Hornberger said, adding she was also welcome there. “He gave me a quarter to play a song and he often had a drink token to redeem.”
Hornberger reviewed some of Post 6027’s community service projects including its support of local Boy Scout troops and Eagle Scout projects, turkey dinners for shut ins, supporting the homeless and sponsoring the annual Salute to Veterans.
“Post 6027 has always prioritized service to their community right here in Cecil County,” she said. “This post has supported veterans of foreign wars, their families, the community and, not long ago Congress passed a bill to extend access to the VFWs to other service people.”
Bob Meffley, Cecil County Council member and veteran, called it “an honor and a privilege to serve.”
“If I had my way everyone would serve,” Meffley said.
Both Meffley and Council woman Jackie Gregory noted how the pandemic has impacted the veterans organizations.
“We’ve watched what’s been happening with other VFWs,” Meffley said, mentioning that the Chesapeake City VFW also found a way to keep going. And it was likewise for Post 6027.
“You keep this place open in any kind of weather,” Gregory said, adding, “And you continue to do this every day/”
Robert McKnight told the assembly that this celebration was likely his last official act as Mayor of North East. He came to present a proclamation.
“When the town donated this land to the North East VFW it was the best thing we ever did,” McKnight said. He thanked them for honoring their fallen comrades while continuing to serve those that made it home.
It’s not just the veterans making an impact. Daley also thanked the Ladies Auxiliary that serves Post 6027.
“What we do here couldn’t happen without our Ladies Auxiliary,” he said.
Brenda Gardner, Ladies Auxiliary president, said she was proud to serve.
“Every day I walk in this post I am proud. I consider all the members to be relatives who served overseas in foreign conflicts,” Gardner said.
Brigadier General Kennard Wiggins, Jr. (retired) offered the audience a glimpse into the different generations that would have called this VFW post home over 75 years.
“My dad was a ball turret gunner. He’d just fought in the greatest war. He got home and wanted to get on with his life,” Wiggins said. “He had a reticence to talk about his experience.”
“We are now meeting a group who spent 50 years trying to forget and now they are trying to remember,” he said of the World War II generation.
Wiggins enlisted in 1966 and served in Vietnam.
“My generation returned home to insults and mockery but here was a place of refuge,” Wiggins said. His son enlisted 30 years later and served in the first Gulf War.
“Now my grandson is the post 9/11 generation and they are still welcome here,” the general said.
Military service is a friendship and a fraternity like no other, he added. “This VFW post continues to foster that camaraderie.”
Bruce Edwards, Jr., commander of District 10 Maryland VFW, is already making plans for 2046.
“I hope to make it to the 100th in 25 years,” Edwards said.
